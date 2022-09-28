Superdrug to open new store at Union Square in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Superdrug is preparing to open a second store in Aberdeen creating dozens of local jobs.

The health and beauty retailer will open the doors to a new store at Union Square Shopping Centre next week.

The venture will create a total of 19 new jobs. The store will be the firm’s second offering in Aberdeen, coinciding with their existing store at St Nicholas Centre.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Fort William Superdrug store closed permanently.

Out with the old and in with the new

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We are so pleased to announce the opening of our brand-new store in Union Square.

“With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter and a professional beauty studio, we’re confident that our customers will love the new store.”

The new store, which will open to customers on Thursday, October 6, will feature its own beauty studio area, providing access to a range of professional treatments.

Within the beauty studio, customers will have access to eyebrow and lashes and nail services.

The store will also boast the latest health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments and luxury fragrances.

Last week, staff at the firm’s Fort William store thanked customers as the town’s High Street store closed down. The news came just a month after Elgin’s St Giles store shut for good.

Customers will now have to travel 40-mile to Inverness to visit their nearest branch.