Picnic in the soon-to-be-opened Union Terrace Gardens anyone? High of 12C across Highlands and Grampian next week

With temperatures set to rise next week to 12C in some places – could it be a chance to have a pre-Christmas picnic in Union Terrace Gardens?

Temperatures have been down to -20C in the last week – as low as many people have seen them- and while it won’t be a heatwave, it will soon start to heat up.

However, it is set to cool down again before Christmas.

On Monday areas throughout the north will experience much warmer weather. There might even be some prolonged sunshine in places.

It will bring a much-needed opportunity to get out and get those last minute “bits and pieces” before the cold weather settles in again.

12C in Oban

In Inverness temperatures might reach 9C on Monday with sunshine breaking though on Tuesday to 7C.

In Aberdeen it will be a perfectly balmy 11C – maybe in time to lounge with a picnic in the soon-to-be-opened Union Terrace Gardens.

In Peterhead it will be 11C with bright sunny days on Tuesday and Wednesday dipping to 7C by Friday.

In Elgin, the fair “city” will see temperatures rise to 10C on Monday with full sunshine on Tuesday.

In Oban it will 12C but raining on Monday, with sunshine and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. So you won’t have a chance to get your washing dry before Santa puts in an appearance.

The Met Office says the average monthly temperature for December in the north of Scotland is 5C.