A939 closed at Cock Bridge due to adverse weather conditions

A section of the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road has been shut due to adverse weather conditions.

Traffic Scotland reported the closures of Cock Bridge and Tomintoul snow gates at around 7.50pm.

As a result, the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road has been closed in both directions between the gates.

This is due to adverse weather conditions.

❗️NEW ⌚️19:50#A939 – SNOW GATES ❄️❄️ The #A939 snowgates are currently CLOSED in both directions between Cockbridge and Tomintoul . pic.twitter.com/4x5uz0x1AF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 29, 2022

The closures follow after a yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued from midnight tonight for the north and north-east.

It is in place until 9pm on Friday, December 30. Those planning on travelling on the roads are being warned of probable disruption and to take extra care.