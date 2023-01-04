Victim of three-vehicle crash on A90 near Longhaven named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 57-year-old woman who died following a three-car crash near Longhaven has been named.

Gillian Murray died after being involved in a collision on a straight section of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road on Wednesday December 28.

Emergency services were called to scene around 10.30am, and the road was closed for around nine hours while investigations were carried out.

The crash involved a blue Isuzu D-max, a white Ford Kuga, and a red Ford Fiesta.

Ms Murray, the driver of the Ford Fiesta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Isuzu, a 19-year-old woman, and the driver of the Ford Kuga, a 72-year-old man were uninjured.

Investigations are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gillian Murray at this time.

“Investigation into the collision is still ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to police or anyone that has dashcam footage of the vehicles to contact Police 101 quoting reference 0920 of December 28.”