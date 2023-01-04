Nairn glass bottle banks overflowing following contractor vehicle breakdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nairn glass bottle banks overflowing following contractor vehicle breakdowns

By Lottie Hood
January 4, 2023, 4:46 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 7:04 pm
Residents have been urged to store glass bottles at home if bottle banks are full. Image: Google Maps.

Frustrated residents of Nairn have hit at those piling up their glass bottles at an overflowing recycling point.

Dozens and dozens of bottles are piled up at Co-op on the High Street in Nairn, which the council says is due to vehicle breakdowns and the usual festive collection disruption.

Other recycling points at Home Bargains and at the bottom of Harbour Street are also said to be overflowing.

Photos of the Co-op bottle bank were shared online – asking why would-be recyclers just didn’t take their bottles away when they realised the points were full.

“Oh Doris, the bottle banks appear to be full after the festivities, shall we”?A – take our empties to another bottle…

Posted by Karl Normington on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

People annoyed at residents continuing to leave bottles

Councillor Paul Oldham was contacted by a resident about the issue on Tuesday and contacted Highland Council who appeared to be aware about the issue.

Workers from the council were sent out today to help clear the bottles until the banks can be emptied.

Mr Oldham said: “It’s a bad combination that the collection will have been delayed and of course everybody has just had Christmas so there’s a lot of bottles being put out for collection.

“What’s interesting to me is that people are annoyed and a good thing actually is that people are not annoyed at the council, they’re annoyed at the residents for doing this, for not taking an responsible attitude and coming back another time.

“I think people are quite understandable that there’s going to be some pressure on the bottle banks over Christmas.”

He said this was reflected in a lot of the comments posted online and added: “Just hang on to it for a week or so.

“Certainly, if you turn up a bottle bank and find it’s full, try another bottle bank or just come back again another time.”

Working on ‘swift resolution’

The council said this was happening in various locations across the area including Lochaber.

They said the increased need for glass recycling over the holidays coupled with the glass collection company, Biffa, experiencing problems with vehicle breakdowns had worsened the issue.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The council’s glass collection contractor is experiencing issues with glass bottle bank emptying across the region due to vehicle breakdowns which has been exasperated by the seasonal increase in glass recycling demand over the festive period.

“The council and the contractor are working hard to find a swift resolution.  In the meantime the council asks if your local glass bottle bank is full, please avoid leaving your glass by the banks – take it away with you until the banks have capacity.

“Nairn and Lochaber areas will be prioritised. Further updates will be provided as soon as is possible.”

Tags

Conversation

3

