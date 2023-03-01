Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Alford.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road, near Bridge of Alford, yesterday evening.

Police arrived at the scene at about 6.40pm and the road was closed for four hours to allow the recovery of the vehicles.

Two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, however, their condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.40pm on Tuesday, February 28, we received a report of a crash involving three vehicles which happened on the A944 west of Alford.

“Emergencies services attended and two people were taken to hospital. The road re-opened around 10.40pm.”