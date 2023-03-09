North-east woman raising awareness of sepsis by running 50 miles in memory of sister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east woman has set herself a major challenge to raise funds for two sepsis charities in memory of her sister.

Nicola Riach has vowed to do something different every year to keep spreading awareness of the signs of the life-threatening reaction.

This year, the 50-year-old is aiming to run 50 miles as part of an ultra running trail – the same age her sister, Shona Eaton, was when she died.

The mum-of-one had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for four days before she was rushed to hospital on August 28, 2020.

She died from sepsis just a few hours later.

Miss Riach said: “We all hear about sepsis but then it goes to the back of your mind if it’s not something that’s affected you.

“Even just in the north-east of Scotland, I feel that if I do something annually that resonates with somebody and reminds them that sepsis is out there, I’ll have done my part.

“I want to keep bringing it up and keep championing the cause.”

Running 50 miles for charity

The Kingswells resident has completed the virtual London Marathon alongside her nephew Aaron Eaton, 20, and bought a series of bus adverts to raise awareness of sepsis symptoms over the past two years.

In June, she will take part in Saltire 24 – a 24-hour ultra trail race in Royal Deeside – and raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust and Sepsis Research Feat through her JustGiving pages.

Miss Riach added: “I wanted it to be a bit more than the marathon so I can keep challenging myself, and for me, 50 miles is a lot. Shona was 50 when she died and I’m 50 now, so there’s a theme there. Any more will be a bonus.

“I’d read about Saltire 24 online and saw that there’s a campsite there because it’s a 24-hour event.

“So, I’m taking advantage of that space to have a little stand there with information about sepsis which my fiance can man while I race.

“I just want to get the message out there for everyone to ask if it is sepsis, even if it is just to discount it. It can happen to anybody, so keep that question in mind.”

What are the symptoms of sepsis?

Sepsis – also known as blood poisoning – occurs when the immune system “overreacts” to an infection or injury.

There is no one sign of sepsis and it can initially look like the flu, gastroenteritis or a chest infection.

If untreated, it can lead to organ failure and death, with five people dying from sepsis every hour in the UK.

Official guidance on the NHS website says: “If you think you or someone you look after has symptoms of sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E. Trust your instincts.”