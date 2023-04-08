Banks o’ Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against Inverurie Locos

In a keenly contested final at Fraserburgh's Bellslea the Aberdeen side won it courtesy of Magnus Watson's excellent finish early in the second half.

By Callum Law
Ali Stark, left, of Banks o' Dee puts pressure on Inverurie Locos' Robert Ward. Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Darrell Benns
Ali Stark, left, of Banks o' Dee puts pressure on Inverurie Locos' Robert Ward. Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Darrell Benns

Banks o’ Dee won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup at their first attempt by defeating Inverurie Locos 1-0.

In a keenly contested final at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea the Aberdeen side won it courtesy of Magnus Watson’s excellent finish early in the second half.

Dee were promoted to the Breedon Highland League last summer and this success makes it a memorable first season in the division for Josh Winton and Paul Lawson’s side.

For the Railwaymen – two time Highland League Cup winners – their wait for a first trophy since December 2016 continues.

Cagey opening

Banks o’ Dee handed a debut to former Formartine United and Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson, who was signed last week from Elgin City.

Inverurie Locos were without Jevan’s brother Cole who was cup-tied having played for Formartine United earlier in the competition.

Jonny Smith was also cup-tied for the same reason, while Garry Wood was out with a foot injury.

The early exchanges were cagey with neither side wanting to concede early chances.

Dee had the first effort in the fourth minute when Anderson’s long throw broke for Kane Winton, but his strike from 15 yards was easy for goalkeeper Andy Reid.

Michael Philipson of Banks o’ Dee, left, is challenged by Logan Johnstone of Inverurie Locos

On 17 minutes another Anderson long throw was allowed to bounce through to Neil Gauld inside the six-yard box but the former Locos striker was crowded out before he could get a shot away.

The Railwaymen were keen to utilise the pace of Sam Robertson and Robert Ward in attack and on occasion the later did get in behind the Dee defence only to lift a snap-shot over from 17 yards.

In the 34th minute Banks o’ Dee were dealt a blow when striker Lachie MacLeod was forced off with a back injury. Chris Antoniazzi was his replacement.

A couple of minutes before the interval Gauld looped a header from Antoniazzi’s left-wing cross into Reid’s hands.

Second half breakthrough

The first real moment of quality resulted in Banks o’ Dee taking the lead on 53 minutes.

Antoniazzi drifted in from the left flank and clipped a great ball in behind for Watson, who gathered possession on the right side of the area and unleashed a superb right-footed shot into the top left corner.

Shortly after the hour mark Dee could have added a second, they broke from an Inverurie corner and after Greg Mitchell’s slip Watson and Gauld were two on one against Sam Burnett.

But Watson couldn’t find his team-mate who would have been through on goal.

Inverurie upped the tempo in the bid to find an equaliser. In the 65th minute Calum Dingwall’s well-struck free-kick from 25 yards was parried by goalkeeper Andy Shearer but Nathan Meres scuffed his effort on the rebound.

At the other Gauld freed Watson on the right side of the area and on this occasion he found the side-netting.

David Wilson of Inverurie outjumps Banks o’ Dee’s Neil Gauld

Back came the Railwaymen with Sam Robertson and Mitchell combining down the left to tee up Dingwall but Shearer again kept out his strike from the edge of the box with a fine save.

Robertson was next to have a go with a lob from the left angle of the box which dropped on to the roof of the net.

Things settled down again after that flurry with chances being harder to come by. Banks o’ Dee were quite content with the score while Inverurie were pushing more bodies forward in pursuit of an equaliser.

In the closing stages the Railwaymen flung plenty of bodies and crosses into the box but Dee defended stoutly to claim cup glory.

