Virtual treasure trail to launch in Ellon despite fears it isn’t ‘relevant’

Visitors and locals alike will be hoped to trail virtual Vikings around Ellon, as Aberdeenshire Council looks to pounce on the success of geocaching and apps like Pokemon Go.

Aberdeenshire Council chiefs think their “fun and interactive” project will encourage residents and visitors alike to explore the area while walking or cycling.

Paper-based treasure trails are already available but people were unable to access them during lockdown.

During the pandemic, officials began working on the virtual scheme.

What will the virtual treasure trail consist of?

The Viking-themed trail will be based on Val the Forgotten, better known as the God of sustainable energy.

It will loop around Ellon and have QR codes for participants to scan using their mobile phones.

The code would open a website that will promote local initiatives such as the recently launched e-bike hire scheme.

While on the trail, participants will be asked to answer a series of questions in order to collect rings.

Those who complete the trail will be awarded with a prize that can be collected from Ellon Library.

It is hoped the new virtual challenge will complement the “really successful” paper route maps.

Worry new Ellon virtual treasure trail is ‘not relevant’

Council officers are hoping to get a desktop demonstration of the trail in the next few days before testing it out in Ellon.

Local councillors may even be invited to try out the trail before its official launch.

But there is some concern the scheme won’t be a hit.

Councillor Marion Ewenson said: “In days where we’re looking at how we spend money and trying to maintain what we’ve already got, do you think people are actually going to do that?

“I’m not sure it’s even relevant,” added the Inverurie and District member.

Gotta catch ’em all: Trail could encourage people to ‘wander a little further’

But the project was backed by Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson, who argued the trail would give people “inspiration” to explore.

“It’s great to do something a bit different,” she said.

“Pokemon Go and geocaching are still really popular – I was out for a walk recently and found a few geocaches that had been disturbed.

“People really love doing these things and they enjoy a little bit of mystery when they are out for a walk.”

Ms Davidson added: “It just gives an inspiration to wander a little further and to different places.”

If the virtual trail trial is successful, it could be rolled out in other Aberdeenshire towns.

Praise for Ellon’s e-bike hire scheme

It’s the latest new-age addition to Ellon, which is already the test site for an Aberdeenshire electric bike hire scheme.

Through the project, 20 electric bikes were made available for use along routes including the popular Buchan and Formartine Way.

Its funding is specifically for use in Ellon but there are hopes of expanding the hire scheme further across Aberdeenshire.

Councillors were told “no significant issues” had been found since its soft launch in January.

The local authority will now look to promote the scheme more as the warmer summer weather approaches.

Don't forget we are hosting a special event at Ellon Community Campus next Saturday (May 13) from 12noon-3pm when you… Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Sunday, 7 May 2023

An active travel awareness event will be held at Ellon Academy on Saturday for residents to learn more.