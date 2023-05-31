Aberdeen to get taste of European Capital of Culture during Nuart festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen to get taste of European Capital of Culture during Nuart festival

Four artists will visit from the Estonian city of Tartu, which will be next year's European Capital of Culture.

By Chris Cromar
Art work on a wall, with a washing machine lying on the ground.
Stencibility will bright up the streets of Aberdeen. Image: Stencibility.

Aberdeen will get a taste of the European Capital of Culture during this year’s Nuart with the help of Estonian street artists.

The four artists will stage an exhibition at The Print Room on Union Street from June 7 to 17 as part of the festival, with their unique pieces of art also spilling on to surrounding streets.

The artists are part of Stencibility, a street art festival in the Estonian city of Tartu, which will be European Capital of Culture in 2024.

Last year the exhibition took place in Berlin, with it moving to Estonia’s capital Tallinn next year.

Street art on a wall in Aberdeen.
Nuart will return to Aberdeen next month. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

One of Stencibility’s organisers, Kadri Lind, said they were excited about coming to the north-east as part of their European tour and being part of Nuart Aberdeen, which takes place between June 8-11.

She said: “We are trying to give the audience a taste of Tartu. We are excited about creating more art in public spaces in Aberdeen as well as the exhibition.

Art being put on a wall.
Stencibility hope to light up Union Street with their artwork. Image: Stencibility.

“We’ve heard from local people that Aberdeen might be a bit grey and from our perspective that’s great, because we can make a bigger change.”

The exhibition will be called “Hello Mister Police Office” and will be a “humorous” take on working on the streets illegally and getting caught in the process.

“The concept is a bit like a police investigation for the local artists from Tartu and why are they on the streets, what are their reasons and the agendas behind it,” Mrs Lind said.

Artwork underneath a road.
Gutface will be one of the Estonian artists coming to Aberdeen. Image: Stencibility.

It has also been confirmed that the four artists – Edward von Longus, Gutface, Kairo and Stina Leek – will be taking to Aberdeen’s streets to create smaller pieces.

Behind this is Stencibility’s driving principal that public space is for everyone and it is also for everyone to take care of.

Mrs Lind added: “Our mission at Stencibility has been to create a new model of how to organise and curate street art in a formal festival while still maximising the creative freedom of the grassroots street art movement.”

Aberdeen – ‘a dear grey place’

As business manager of Peacock and the Work – who are partnering the group’s stay – David McCracken said: “It was interesting Kadri mentioned Aberdeen as being grey. We hear of Glasgow being a dear green place and I think Aberdeen is actually a dear grey place.

“We have to reclaim the beauty and the subtlety of that colour, because it belongs to granite that built the city. That is the fabric of Aberdeen.

“The reason I think Nuart has been so successful is they help to brighten up a grey town. But as every Aberdonian knows, the grey on a sunny day when it sparkles is the most beautiful colour.”

Adrian Watson speaking into a microphone.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson added: “It really is quite a coup to have artists from the European Capital of Culture sharing their vision and talent here in Aberdeen.

“Not only will they add their own unique artwork to our streets, they will also demonstrate how art and ambition can truly put a city on the cultural map.

“Nuart Aberdeen is already doing that, while attracting thousands of visitors to our city centre, boosting local businesses and the economy, while leaving a legacy of stunning artworks in our public spaces.”

