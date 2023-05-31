Aberdeen to get taste of European Capital of Culture during Nuart festival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will get a taste of the European Capital of Culture during this year’s Nuart with the help of Estonian street artists.

The four artists will stage an exhibition at The Print Room on Union Street from June 7 to 17 as part of the festival, with their unique pieces of art also spilling on to surrounding streets.

The artists are part of Stencibility, a street art festival in the Estonian city of Tartu, which will be European Capital of Culture in 2024.

Last year the exhibition took place in Berlin, with it moving to Estonia’s capital Tallinn next year.

One of Stencibility’s organisers, Kadri Lind, said they were excited about coming to the north-east as part of their European tour and being part of Nuart Aberdeen, which takes place between June 8-11.

She said: “We are trying to give the audience a taste of Tartu. We are excited about creating more art in public spaces in Aberdeen as well as the exhibition.

“We’ve heard from local people that Aberdeen might be a bit grey and from our perspective that’s great, because we can make a bigger change.”

The exhibition will be called “Hello Mister Police Office” and will be a “humorous” take on working on the streets illegally and getting caught in the process.

“The concept is a bit like a police investigation for the local artists from Tartu and why are they on the streets, what are their reasons and the agendas behind it,” Mrs Lind said.

It has also been confirmed that the four artists – Edward von Longus, Gutface, Kairo and Stina Leek – will be taking to Aberdeen’s streets to create smaller pieces.

Behind this is Stencibility’s driving principal that public space is for everyone and it is also for everyone to take care of.

Mrs Lind added: “Our mission at Stencibility has been to create a new model of how to organise and curate street art in a formal festival while still maximising the creative freedom of the grassroots street art movement.”

Aberdeen – ‘a dear grey place’

As business manager of Peacock and the Work – who are partnering the group’s stay – David McCracken said: “It was interesting Kadri mentioned Aberdeen as being grey. We hear of Glasgow being a dear green place and I think Aberdeen is actually a dear grey place.

“We have to reclaim the beauty and the subtlety of that colour, because it belongs to granite that built the city. That is the fabric of Aberdeen.

“The reason I think Nuart has been so successful is they help to brighten up a grey town. But as every Aberdonian knows, the grey on a sunny day when it sparkles is the most beautiful colour.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson added: “It really is quite a coup to have artists from the European Capital of Culture sharing their vision and talent here in Aberdeen.

“Not only will they add their own unique artwork to our streets, they will also demonstrate how art and ambition can truly put a city on the cultural map.

“Nuart Aberdeen is already doing that, while attracting thousands of visitors to our city centre, boosting local businesses and the economy, while leaving a legacy of stunning artworks in our public spaces.”