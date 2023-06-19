Residents left feeling ‘self-conscious’ at Kemnay care home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a Kemnay care home were left feeling “self-conscious” after staff did not do enough to help with their “basic needs”, inspectors have found.

The Grove Care Home, managed by Meallmore, has a capacity for up to 40 residents.

At the end of May, inspectors from the Care Inspectorate visited and found several issues.

Inspectors looked at five key areas, with two graded weak, two adequate and one rated good.

One area found to be weak was how well the facility supported resident’s well-being, with some strengths outweighed by significant weaknesses.

The report read: “Some people could have been better supported with their washing and dressing needs.

“Some relatives said that they had concerns that basic care needs were regularly not met. This resulted in relatives attending to these care needs when they visited.”

While it was noted staff interacted with residents at every opportunity, one resident said they felt “self-conscious” after not receiving help with hygiene needs on two occasions.

‘Not reflective of respectful and dignified care’

Inspectors also uncovered inconsistences in the application of medication including creams and ointments to resident’s wounds.

“We found that where a risk to a person’s skin integrity was identified, the help they received with changing their position to relieve the pressure on their skin was inconsistent.

“The application of creams and topical ointments was inconsistent. There was a lack of guidance on when and where to apply these.

“This increased the risks of people’s skin deteriorating because the prescribed creams were not being used appropriately to help keep their skin healthy.”

Concerns were raised about stock control, with some medication out of stock for residents who need it.

According to the report, many relatives raised concerns over nail care, most having to do it for the people they were visiting.

“Failing to ensure that people are supported to meet their hygiene needs is not reflective of respectful and dignified care.”

Inspectors also observed residents being left with nothing to do for extended periods.

Another area rated weak was the leadership at the home, despite the report noting the new manager was “more visible” allowing residents to speak to them directly.

While management completed daily walks around the home, they were inconsistent with inspectors viewing it as a “missed opportunity” to identify areas for improvement.

Other areas to improve included supporting new staff, additional staff oversight, and additional information for new residents to better support them when they come to the facility.

‘Safety, comfort and well-being’ of residents remain top priority

However, the report did note residents “were very positive about the quality of the meals” and their rooms had been decorated with personal items giving rooms a familiar and homely feel.

It was also noted that staff were prompt in their response to buzzer calls and were visible throughout the facility if residents required help.

Inspectors have given the Grove Care Home till July 28 to make improvements based on the requirements issued.

A spokesman for Grove Care Home said: “We are fully focused on ensuring everyone at Grove receives the highest standards of personalised, quality care and support, so we are instantly addressing the areas identified.

“We are working alongside the Health and Social Care Partnership, local multi-disciplinary partners and our existing team on the standards of care and resident outcomes.

“We can reassure the relatives of our residents that the safety, comfort and well-being of our residents remains our absolute priority.”