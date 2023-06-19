Residents left feeling ‘self-conscious’ at Kemnay care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Residents left feeling ‘self-conscious’ at Kemnay care home

Care inspectors found significant weaknesses in the service provided at the Grove Care Home in Kemnay.

By Ross Hempseed
Grove Care Home in Kemnay.
Grove Care Home in Kemnay. Image: Google Maps.

Residents of a Kemnay care home were left feeling “self-conscious” after staff did not do enough to help with their “basic needs”, inspectors have found.

The Grove Care Home, managed by Meallmore, has a capacity for up to 40 residents.

At the end of May, inspectors from the Care Inspectorate visited and found several issues.

Inspectors looked at five key areas, with two graded weak, two adequate and one rated good.

One area found to be weak was how well the facility supported resident’s well-being, with some strengths outweighed by significant weaknesses.

The report read: “Some people could have been better supported with their washing and dressing needs.

“Some relatives said that they had concerns that basic care needs were regularly not met. This resulted in relatives attending to these care needs when they visited.”

While it was noted staff interacted with residents at every opportunity, one resident said they felt “self-conscious” after not receiving help with hygiene needs on two occasions.

Exterior of Grove Care Home in Kemnay.
Grove Care Home has a capacity for 40 residents with access to local amenities like shops and a library. Image: Google Maps.

‘Not reflective of respectful and dignified care’

Inspectors also uncovered inconsistences in the application of medication including creams and ointments to resident’s wounds.

“We found that where a risk to a person’s skin integrity was identified, the help they received with changing their position to relieve the pressure on their skin was inconsistent.

“The application of creams and topical ointments was inconsistent. There was a lack of guidance on when and where to apply these.

“This increased the risks of people’s skin deteriorating because the prescribed creams were not being used appropriately to help keep their skin healthy.”

Concerns were raised about stock control, with some medication out of stock for residents who need it.

According to the report, many relatives raised concerns over nail care, most having to do it for the people they were visiting.

“Failing to ensure that people are supported to meet their hygiene needs is not reflective of respectful and dignified care.”

Elderly patient receives support from doctor.
There were significant weaknesses in the care given at Grove Care Home. Image: Shutterstock.

Inspectors also observed residents being left with nothing to do for extended periods.

Another area rated weak was the leadership at the home, despite the report noting the new manager was “more visible” allowing residents to speak to them directly.

While management completed daily walks around the home, they were inconsistent with inspectors viewing it as a “missed opportunity” to identify areas for improvement.

Other areas to improve included supporting new staff, additional staff oversight, and additional information for new residents to better support them when they come to the facility.

‘Safety, comfort and well-being’ of residents remain top priority

However, the report did note residents “were very positive about the quality of the meals” and their rooms had been decorated with personal items giving rooms a familiar and homely feel.

It was also noted that staff were prompt in their response to buzzer calls and were visible throughout the facility if residents required help.

Inspectors have given the Grove Care Home till July 28 to make improvements based on the requirements issued.

A spokesman for Grove Care Home said: “We are fully focused on ensuring everyone at Grove receives the highest standards of personalised, quality care and support, so we are instantly addressing the areas identified.

“We are working alongside the Health and Social Care Partnership, local multi-disciplinary partners and our existing team on the standards of care and resident outcomes.

“We can reassure the relatives of our residents that the safety, comfort and well-being of our residents remains our absolute priority.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Post Thumbnail
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]