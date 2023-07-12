Aberdeen man shares heartbreak after late wife’s memorial tree is cleared for second time

An Aberdeen man has shared his upset after a memorial tree for his late wife was cleared away by the council for a second time.

Ev Smith died in December 2021 at the age of 71 after almost 50 years of marriage to her husband, Sandy Smith.

On Monday night, he was in high spirits after raising £300 at a charity darts competition to donate Brain Cancer Trust in her memory.

However, less than 24 hours later his mood was quickly dampened when he discovered the memorial tree he and his family had set up for Ev had been completely cleared – for the second time in three months.

The tree, which is about 50 yards from Mr Smith’s Cove home, is on the woodland route his late wife used to walk with their dogs and friends every day.

After her death, he mounted a plaque with her photo and a poem in tribute at the spot, with a straw dog plant holder and hanging vases painted by their great-granddaughter.

Mr Smith said: “All went great for 15 months, there was no vandalism, nothing. Local people and strangers spoke about the tribute and would leave their own flowers.

“Then three months ago, there were two men doing a general tidy up around the area. I actually passed them and their van was parked opposite my house.

“When I went to the tree later that day, I found they had disposed of the flowers and the straw dog along with the ornaments Ev’s friends had placed at the tree base.”

No word from council

The 69-year-old was able to make contact with the council and was offered an apology for what had happened.

He added: “I thought the apology meant I was ok to restore the memorial. I cleaned the area around the tree, dug it over, planted bulbs and summer plants, and added a couple of ornaments.

“I went past it on Tuesday night and the tree was stripped bare, even the plants were gone.

“For my family, the plaque is the biggest loss. My two daughters are really upset, as am I.

“Why couldn’t they have put up a notice asking me to remove it? Or knock on the door? We live so close and have been there since 1979, people know us in the area.”

Mr Smith added that neighbors have been visiting to express their shared anger at the situation.

He has sent an official complaint to the council but is still waiting to hear back.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We recognises that this is a sensitive issue, and the council is dealing with the concerns raised directly. Private memorials or tributes are not permitted on council owned land.”