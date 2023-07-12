Aberdeen man shares heartbreak after late wife’s memorial tree is cleared for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man shares heartbreak after late wife’s memorial tree is cleared for second time

Sandy Smith set up the memorial for his wife Ev after she died in December 2021.

By Ellie Milne
Sandy and Ev Smith and Ev's memorial tree
Sandy and Ev Smith were married for almost 50 years before she died in December 2021. He set up the tree in Cove in her memory. Images: Sandy Smith.

An Aberdeen man has shared his upset after a memorial tree for his late wife was cleared away by the council for a second time.

Ev Smith died in December 2021 at the age of 71 after almost 50 years of marriage to her husband, Sandy Smith.

On Monday night, he was in high spirits after raising £300 at a charity darts competition to donate Brain Cancer Trust in her memory.

However, less than 24 hours later his mood was quickly dampened when he discovered the memorial tree he and his family had set up for Ev had been completely cleared – for the second time in three months.

The tree, pictured tis week, has been stripped bare. Image: Sandy Smith.

The tree, which is about 50 yards from Mr Smith’s Cove home, is on the woodland route his late wife used to walk with their dogs and friends every day.

After her death, he mounted a plaque with her photo and a poem in tribute at the spot, with a straw dog plant holder and hanging vases painted by their great-granddaughter.

Mr Smith said: “All went great for 15 months, there was no vandalism, nothing. Local people and strangers spoke about the tribute and would leave their own flowers.

“Then three months ago, there were two men doing a general tidy up around the area. I actually passed them and their van was parked opposite my house.

“When I went to the tree later that day, I found they had disposed of the flowers and the straw dog along with the ornaments Ev’s friends had placed at the tree base.”

Ev Smith's tribute plaque
The memorial plaque and all the tributes have now been removed from the tree. Image: Sandy Smith.

No word from council

The 69-year-old was able to make contact with the council and was offered an apology for what had happened.

He added: “I thought the apology meant I was ok to restore the memorial. I cleaned the area around the tree, dug it over, planted bulbs and summer plants, and added a couple of ornaments.

“I went past it on Tuesday night and the tree was stripped bare, even the plants were gone.

“For my family, the plaque is the biggest loss. My two daughters are really upset, as am I.

“Why couldn’t they have put up a notice asking me to remove it? Or knock on the door? We live so close and have been there since 1979, people know us in the area.”

Ev, Jane, Carol and Sandy Smith
Sandy and Ev Smith with their daughters Jane and Carol. Image: Sandy Smith.

Mr Smith added that neighbors have been visiting to express their shared anger at the situation.

He has sent an official complaint to the council but is still waiting to hear back.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We recognises that this is a sensitive issue, and the council is dealing with the concerns raised directly.  Private memorials or tributes are not permitted on council owned land.”

