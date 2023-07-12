Caley Thistle looking sharp – but two more signings are on the radar, Scott Kellacher reveals

Caley Thistle want two more signings before the Championship kicks off next month – but assistant boss Scott Kellacher is already thrilled by their squad depth and quality.

The Championship side – who were also last season’s Scottish Cup runners-up to Celtic – will continue to run the rule over English trialist Harry Lodovica until the weekend before deciding whether to offer the 24-year-old ex-Chelmsford City striker a contract.

The attacker played and looked a threat in pre-season wins against Elgin City on Saturday and Nairn County on Tuesday.

Forward Adam Brooks, who signed from Celtic at the weekend, bagged a double in their 6-0 rout at Nairn, and he joins full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour as the summer arrivals so far.

Quality impresses ICT No 2 Kellacher

Kellacher revealed, before Inverness get their league charge started against Queen’s Park on August 5, the club want two more signings.

He said: “We have still got Harry until the end of the week, at which point the staff and the gaffer will sit down and have a chat about Harry.

“We will see what happens over the next few weeks in terms of trialists. We might get one or two more in to have a look at.

“If we could get another two players in before the start of the league season, that would be ideal.

“But there are plenty there fighting for places within this squad, which is great. You want to have that appetite, to push one another and making the gaffer think whether they are going to play.

“We have got good strength in depth for this stage in July and if we can get another couple in then it would be good to provide that wee bit of a cushion in certain areas.”

Young guns are ‘here to do business’

Youngsters Keith Bray, Lewis Nicolson, Ethan Cairns, Matthew Strachan and Robbie Thompson have all played in Caley Thistle’s two friendlies and looked sharp.

With the Viaplay Cup opener against League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday, Kellacher wants the emerging talents to give manager Billy Dodds food for thought when it comes to picking his XI.

He added: “The younger lads have been great throughout pre-season. Ryan Esson (under-18s coach) has done a brilliant job with them.

“They have had their wee stints out on loan as well at different clubs within the Highland League and they have been great.

“In these last two games, they have all had a bit of game-time and that’s exactly what we want – these young players to stake a claim and knock on the gaffer’s door, to say: ‘listen, I am here to do the business’. That’s really pleasing.”