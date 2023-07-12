Caley Thistle looking sharp – but two more signings are on the radar, Scott Kellacher reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle looking sharp – but two more signings are on the radar, Scott Kellacher reveals

Inverness assistant manager Kellacher says the club "ideally" want to recruit further - but hailed the options they currently have ahead of the new season.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags assistant manager Scott Kellacher is happy following 5-1 and 6-0 wins against Elgin City and Nairn County. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle want two more signings before the Championship kicks off next month – but assistant boss Scott Kellacher is already thrilled by their squad depth and quality.

The Championship side – who were also last season’s Scottish Cup runners-up to Celtic – will continue to run the rule over English trialist Harry Lodovica until the weekend before deciding whether to offer the 24-year-old ex-Chelmsford City striker a contract.

The attacker played and looked a threat in pre-season wins against Elgin City on Saturday and Nairn County on Tuesday.

Forward Adam Brooks, who signed from Celtic at the weekend, bagged a double in their 6-0 rout at Nairn, and he joins full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour as the summer arrivals so far.

Trialist Harry Lodovica is in the running for an ICT deal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Quality impresses ICT No 2 Kellacher

Kellacher revealed, before Inverness get their league charge started against Queen’s Park on August 5, the club want two more signings.

He said: “We have still got Harry until the end of the week, at which point the staff and the gaffer will sit down and have a chat about Harry.

“We will see what happens over the next few weeks in terms of trialists. We might get one or two more in to have a look at.

“If we could get another two players in before the start of the league season, that would be ideal.

“But there are plenty there fighting for places within this squad, which is great. You want to have that appetite, to push one another and making the gaffer think whether they are going to play.

“We have got good strength in depth for this stage in July and if we can get another couple in then it would be good to provide that wee bit of a cushion in certain areas.”

Young guns are ‘here to do business’

Youngsters Keith Bray, Lewis Nicolson, Ethan Cairns, Matthew Strachan and Robbie Thompson have all played in Caley Thistle’s two friendlies and looked sharp.

With the Viaplay Cup opener against League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday, Kellacher wants the emerging talents to give manager Billy Dodds food for thought when it comes to picking his XI.

He added: “The younger lads have been great throughout pre-season. Ryan Esson (under-18s coach) has done a brilliant job with them.

“They have had their wee stints out on loan as well at different clubs within the Highland League and they have been great.

“In these last two games, they have all had a bit of game-time and that’s exactly what we want – these young players to stake a claim and knock on the gaffer’s door, to say: ‘listen, I am here to do the business’. That’s really pleasing.”

