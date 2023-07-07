Inverness family pay tribute to ‘much-loved son’ as bikers hold 112-mile memorial ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness family pay tribute to ‘much-loved son’ as bikers hold 112-mile memorial ride

Scores of bikers will travel from Inverness to Aviemore over the course of a 100-mile route in memory of David Sansum.

By Michelle Henderson
Members of the British Legion Riders Club are hosting a 112-mile memorial ride this weekend in memory of former honorary member David Sansum. Image: Marie Sansum.
Members of the British Legion Riders Club are hosting a 112-mile memorial ride this weekend in memory of former honorary member David Sansum. Image: Marie Sansum.

Relatives of Inverness motorcycle fan David Sansum have paid tribute to a much-loved son and brother as bikers prepare to ride 100-miles in his honour.

Mr Sansum died in February following a lifetime of health problems.

He became a recognisable figure in Inverness for his positive outlook and kind nature.

Throughout his life, the 44-year-old had a fascination with motorcycles.

He was a particular fan of Harley Davidsons and never missed a chance to attend Thunder in the Glens.

He was also an honourary member of the British Legion Riders Club.

David Sansum died in February following a lifetime of health problems. Image: Supplied by GoFundMe.

Five months on from his death, motorcyclists from across the Highlands and preparing to come together this weekend to host a memorial ride in his honour.

Scores of individuals will travel from Inverness to Aviemore over the course of a 100-mile route, travelling along the banks of Loch Ness.

Among the paticipants will be Mr Sansum’s brothers Mathew and Stephen.

‘We as a family miss him terribly’

Despite relying on a wheelchair for mobility, Mr Sansum refused to let his disabilities define him.

He dedicated his life to championing the rights of disabled individuals through working for Shopmobility Highland and standing for the council.

His heartbroken mother Marie Sansum said life hasn’t been the same without him.

She said: “David was a much-loved son who got on with his life and tried not to let his disability get in the way.  He always had time for people and tried to offer help where he could.

“He loved the British Legion bikers and Harley Davidson bikes were his passion. He just loved the roar of bikes.

“We as a family miss him terribly but take consolation in that he travelled the United States and EU on many occasions and was an inspiration to many just to go for it.”

Vehicles travelling north and south on a twisty section of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.
The convoy of bikers will head south on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, along the banks of Loch Ness, during the 112-mile route. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Bikers go the distance in memory of David Sansum

On Saturday, bikers will gather at Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way from 9.45am to begin the 112-mile memorial ride.

Participants will head west along the A82 Inverness to Fort William road to reach the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge.

From there, the convoy will head east along the A86, stopping off at Laggan Coffee Bothy and Gallery before completing the final stretch to Aviemore, where they will gather at the Royal British Legion for light refreshments.

Ms Sansum thanked the organisers behind the event for hosting such a poignant tribute to her son.

She added: “Our heartfelt thanks to British legion bikers for taking time to do this in memory of him we are so grateful to them.”

