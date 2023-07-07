Inverness family pay tribute to ‘much-loved son’ as bikers hold 112-mile memorial ride

Relatives of Inverness motorcycle fan David Sansum have paid tribute to a much-loved son and brother as bikers prepare to ride 100-miles in his honour.

Mr Sansum died in February following a lifetime of health problems.

He became a recognisable figure in Inverness for his positive outlook and kind nature.

Throughout his life, the 44-year-old had a fascination with motorcycles.

He was a particular fan of Harley Davidsons and never missed a chance to attend Thunder in the Glens.

He was also an honourary member of the British Legion Riders Club.

Five months on from his death, motorcyclists from across the Highlands and preparing to come together this weekend to host a memorial ride in his honour.

Scores of individuals will travel from Inverness to Aviemore over the course of a 100-mile route, travelling along the banks of Loch Ness.

Among the paticipants will be Mr Sansum’s brothers Mathew and Stephen.

‘We as a family miss him terribly’

Despite relying on a wheelchair for mobility, Mr Sansum refused to let his disabilities define him.

He dedicated his life to championing the rights of disabled individuals through working for Shopmobility Highland and standing for the council.

His heartbroken mother Marie Sansum said life hasn’t been the same without him.

She said: “David was a much-loved son who got on with his life and tried not to let his disability get in the way. He always had time for people and tried to offer help where he could.

“He loved the British Legion bikers and Harley Davidson bikes were his passion. He just loved the roar of bikes.

“We as a family miss him terribly but take consolation in that he travelled the United States and EU on many occasions and was an inspiration to many just to go for it.”

Bikers go the distance in memory of David Sansum

On Saturday, bikers will gather at Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way from 9.45am to begin the 112-mile memorial ride.

Participants will head west along the A82 Inverness to Fort William road to reach the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge.

From there, the convoy will head east along the A86, stopping off at Laggan Coffee Bothy and Gallery before completing the final stretch to Aviemore, where they will gather at the Royal British Legion for light refreshments.

Ms Sansum thanked the organisers behind the event for hosting such a poignant tribute to her son.

She added: “Our heartfelt thanks to British legion bikers for taking time to do this in memory of him we are so grateful to them.”