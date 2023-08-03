Council defends ‘tamper-proof’ Aberdeen budget survey as 3,000 people have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council defends ‘tamper-proof’ Aberdeen budget survey as 3,000 people have their say

The online initiative has been met with some scepticism.

By Ben Hendry
There have been concerns an online Aberdeen budget survey may not have been valid.
There have been concerns an online Aberdeen budget survey may not have been valid. Image: Clarke Cooper/Shutterstock

Aberdeen council chiefs insist an online survey designed to inform looming cuts had various “safeguards” in place to prevent it being tampered with.

The local authority launched the interactive process last month.

It was designed to gather the thoughts of residents far in advance of difficult spending decisions being made next year.

During the first phase, which was carried out throughout July, people were asked to indicate which services they value the most.

Participants’ views will be presented to councillors before they swing the axe next March.

But it has attracted some cynicism…

The people of Aberdeen will be able to influence spending plans for 2023-24.
The people of Aberdeen will be able to influence spending plans for 2023-24, after protests took place against controversial decisions this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What were the claims about the Aberdeen budget survey?

Former city councillor Len Ironside dismissed the scheme as “little more than a gimmick”, adding that leaders were “passing the buck to blame the public”.

Aberdeen Labour blasted it as “outsourcing decision-making”.

And one reader got in touch with us, and elected members, to flag some concerns.

Data analyst Kathy Findlay recently took part in the survey, and criticised the “invalid methodology used”.

She found she could “make multiple submissions”, which she said would make it “very easy” for individuals to skew figures.

Len Ironside in Aberdeen
Len Ironside has raised some concerns about the Aberdeen budget survey. Image: DC Thomson

And although people were asked to identify which area of Aberdeen they are from, anyone from “London, Paris or New York” could be trying to influence spending decisions from afar.

Could ‘form bots’ be used to alter findings?

Most concerningly, she worried that unscrupulous IT wizards could deploy “form bots” to “repeatedly populate and submit surveys”.

This, the expert argued, would mean “this survey would fail an audit at the first hurdle”, and should not be used to inform decisions “even at a minor level”.

Could people turn to nefarious means to support the services they value most? There have been claims the Aberdeen budget survey was not valid. Image: Shutterstock

Why does council say Aberdeen budget survey was valid?

A running tally of 3,179 responses has so far been confirmed.

The total figure is expected to be higher as scores of paper submissions are still being validated.

And the council has insisted that the budget survey was suitably robust.

P&J and Evening Express readers have given us their thoughts as part of the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
P&J and Evening Express readers have given us their thoughts as part of the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation. These letters were passed on to officers. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A spokesman said: “There are safeguards in place to ensure that results are representative, and in addition the raw data is checked for anomalies.

“The simulator has been used by organisations around the world for similar consultations.”

Did you take part in the online process, and how did you feel about it? Let us know in our comments section below

What next in Aberdeen budget process?

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan explained that the next step will “allow for a much greater level of public engagement”.

Finance convener Alex McLellan outside the council's Marischal College HQ, as bosses insist the Aberdeen budget survey was valid
Finance convener Alex McLellan outside the council’s Marischal College HQ. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

In the autumn, individual potential cuts will be made public, with people being asked how they feel about each option before efforts are made to balance the books.

People will also be able to advise on how much of a council tax increase they would be willing to put up with in the years ahead.

‘We have to change things’: Warning potholes could be left unfilled and grass uncut in future Aberdeen budget cuts

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen to open the new South Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Princess Royal to officially open Aberdeen's South Harbour next month
Post Thumbnail
Software developer took cocaine then drove to shop for dog food
Aberdeen Restaurant Week is right around the corner. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired
All you need to know about Aberdeen Restaurant Week - which is welcoming 'biggest…
A947 Old Meldrum Road surrounded by fields.
Aberdeenshire road blocked following crash near Old Meldrum
The westbound carriageway of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was blocked following a one-vehicle crash near Blackburn. Image: Google Street View.
A96 westbound blocked following one-vehicle crash near Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Christmas from Hell': Family's festive fallout leads to blackmail bid
Blazin' Fiddles are ready to hit the road for a 25th anniversary tour to launch new album XXV. Image: Supplied by Blazin' Fiddles.
Blazin' Fiddles out to set heather alight with 25th anniversary album and tour
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeen teenager Evie Miles traced
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop announces opening of store in Peterhead
Preparations are under way to reopen a much-anticipated marquee this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Fancy a pint in the park? No 10's Botanic Garden WILL return this weekend