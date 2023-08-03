John McMaster praises Aberdeen manager Barry Robson for improving departing Ylber Ramadani

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John McMaster praises Aberdeen manager Barry Robson for improving departing Ylber Ramadani

The Albanian midfielder is set to join Serie A side Lecce in a deal understood to be worth around £1.2million.

By Callum Law
Dons legend John McMaster says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson deserves credit for getting the best out of Ylber Ramadani
Gothenburg Great John McMaster believes Ylber Ramadani’s impending departure is a compliment to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and his coaching staff.

The Dons have accepted a bid believed to be around £1.2million from Serie A side Lecce for the Albanian following weeks of speculation.

McMaster believes the midfielder has improved during his time working under boss Robson, who took from Jim Goodwin on a temporary basis in January before landing the job permanently.

Ramadani, who joined the Reds last year from MTK Budapest in a deal understood to be worth around £100,000, was a key player for Aberdeen as they finished third in the Premiership last term.

‘You can see the difference’

McMaster, who won every domestic honour with the Dons as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup, is disappointed to see Ramadani leave, but believes it’s a good deal for all parties.

He said: “You see the interest in Ramadani and you have to give a lot of credit to Barry Robson and the coaching staff.

“I think in their time working with Ramadani they’ve improved him, as they have all the players in the squad.

“Players getting noticed playing for Aberdeen is a compliment for the club and for the manager and his coaches.

“They’ve improved the players and looking at a lot of the guys that were there you can see the difference since Barry got the job.

Ylber Ramadani is set to leave Aberdeen for Lecce

“Ramadani’s got the attributes you want in a midfielder: he goes box-to-box, he breaks things up and he can pass a ball.

“As much as they wouldn’t want to lose Ramadani, Aberdeen is ultimately a selling club.

“His departure will be an opportunity for somebody else whether it’s a young player that the club have brought through or a replacement that they manage to bring in.

“With the money that’s being quoted it’s good business by Aberdeen because they’re getting a big return on their outlay.

“The management team deserve credit because they’ve helped improve the player, but the chairman Dave Cormack also deserves credit.

“He’s backed the club and allowed Aberdeen to be in a position to sign players like Ramadani, Duk and Bojan Miovski, who cost money to sign.

“But if you can sell them on for a good return then it makes a big difference to how the club operates.”

Dons look to build on amazing transformation

Aberdeen start their season against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday and McMaster hopes the feel-good factor created in the second half of last term continues.

The 68-year-old, who will be attending the Aboyne Highland Games on Saturday to promote his autobiography McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning, added: “Aberdeen are in a good place at the moment.

“It’s amazing the transformation that’s taken place this year.

“The guaranteed group stage European football is a great thing for everyone to look forward to.

“If you look back to January they were potential relegation fodder and now there’s a European campaign to look forward to.

“Being around the city at the end of last season the place was absolutely buzzing, fans were walking about with smiles on their faces.”

