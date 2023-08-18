Second season of BBC’s Granite Harbour confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Second season of BBC’s Granite Harbour confirmed

Filming of BBC Scotland's Granite Harbour will resume in Aberdeen imminently.

By Shanay Taylor
Granite Harbour Aberdeen
Granite Harbour to return for second series. Image: BBC Picture Publicity.

Aberdeen will once again be in the spotlight after BBC Scotland confirmed a second series of Granite Harbour.

The crime drama will return for a three-part series next year.

Filming will resume in the coming weeks and months, and viewers will undoubtedly be able to see some of Aberdeen’s best known landmarks once again.

The series follows Davis Lindo – played by RomarioÂ  Simpson –Â  who is training to be a detective in Aberdeen after arriving from Jamaica where he was part of the Royal Military Police.

His mentor is DCI Lara â€˜Bartâ€™ Bartlett, played by local actress Hannah Donaldson.

The police station is based at the former Ruby House, just off North Silver Street and other spots shown in series one included The Fittie Bar, Marischal Square and the beachfront.

BBC Granite Harbour Aberdeen
Romario Simpson stars as DC Davis Lindo in the BBC Scotland series, Granite Harbour. Image: BBC Pictures

Filming to start later this year

Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, is “delighted” about filming in Aberdeen again.

He said: “I’m looking forward to reuniting with the original cast and collaborating with some new creatives. Itâ€™s another opportunity to learn more about Aberdeen, and take in some vital fresh air and open space.”

Donaldson added: “Growing up as an aspiring young actress in the north-east of Scotland, I didnâ€™t often see the landscapes I recognised as home or hear the accents of my friends and family on screen.

“Iâ€™m very proud to be a small part of bringing Granite Harbour to life.

Filming on BBC drama set in Aberdeen. Outside final filming location near the harbour. Pic: Scott Baxter.

“Series two is an excellent opportunity for us to delve further into Bart and Lindoâ€™s relationship and the dynamics of the team.

“I canâ€™t wait to get my necktie on and get back to work with the north-east murder investigation team.”

‘Love of Aberdeen continues’

Gavin Smith, executive producer of BBC Scotland, “can’t wait to see Aberdeen shining on screen next year”.

He added: “Lindo and Bart are a great double act detective duo and weâ€™re excited to see what crime they come against this time around.

“The first series of Granite Harbour was an iPlayer success story for the north-east and BBC Scotland will continue to develop and support scripted content representing different areas of Scotland.”

Fittie Bar
Fittie Bar in Aberdeen was transformed into The Bodach Stone for BBC Drama, Granite Harbour. Pic: Scott Baxter.

Colin McKeown, LA Productions said: “Our love of Aberdeen continues, it’s central to our drama, and along with seeing our characters develop I think series two of Granite Harbour will be something special.”

The series will be written by Rob Fraser, Ciara Conway and Writers Guild of Great Britain award-winner Jillian Mannion.

It will be premiere on BBC Scotland, followed by BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.

Conversation