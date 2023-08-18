Second season of BBC’s Granite Harbour confirmed

Aberdeen will once again be in the spotlight after BBC Scotland confirmed a second series of Granite Harbour.

The crime drama will return for a three-part series next year.

Filming will resume in the coming weeks and months, and viewers will undoubtedly be able to see some of Aberdeen’s best known landmarks once again.

The series follows Davis Lindo – played by RomarioÂ Simpson –Â who is training to be a detective in Aberdeen after arriving from Jamaica where he was part of the Royal Military Police.

His mentor is DCI Lara â€˜Bartâ€™ Bartlett, played by local actress Hannah Donaldson.

The police station is based at the former Ruby House, just off North Silver Street and other spots shown in series one included The Fittie Bar, Marischal Square and the beachfront.

Filming to start later this year

Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, is “delighted” about filming in Aberdeen again.

He said: “I’m looking forward to reuniting with the original cast and collaborating with some new creatives. Itâ€™s another opportunity to learn more about Aberdeen, and take in some vital fresh air and open space.”

Donaldson added: “Growing up as an aspiring young actress in the north-east of Scotland, I didnâ€™t often see the landscapes I recognised as home or hear the accents of my friends and family on screen.

“Iâ€™m very proud to be a small part of bringing Granite Harbour to life.

“Series two is an excellent opportunity for us to delve further into Bart and Lindoâ€™s relationship and the dynamics of the team.

“I canâ€™t wait to get my necktie on and get back to work with the north-east murder investigation team.”

‘Love of Aberdeen continues’

Gavin Smith, executive producer of BBC Scotland, “can’t wait to see Aberdeen shining on screen next year”.

He added: “Lindo and Bart are a great double act detective duo and weâ€™re excited to see what crime they come against this time around.

“The first series of Granite Harbour was an iPlayer success story for the north-east and BBC Scotland will continue to develop and support scripted content representing different areas of Scotland.”

Colin McKeown, LA Productions said: “Our love of Aberdeen continues, it’s central to our drama, and along with seeing our characters develop I think series two of Granite Harbour will be something special.”

The series will be written by Rob Fraser, Ciara Conway and Writers Guild of Great Britain award-winner Jillian Mannion.

It will be premiere on BBC Scotland, followed by BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.