Biker, 30, killed in crash on A99 near Blackness

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car on a Caithness road.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A99 Latheron to Wick road, near Mid Clyth, shortly after 8.20pm on Thursday.

The accident involved a black Honda CBF motorbike and a yellow Seat Ibiza.

The rider of the motorbike, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 74-year-old female driver of the car was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours for crash investigations. It reopened at around 3am.

Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Officers are offering them support and will continue to do so throughout our investigation.

“Iâ€™m keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, saw the vehicles prior to the crash, or drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 3759 of August 17.