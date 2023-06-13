Macduff Aldi back on track as new ‘masterplan’ for site is agreed by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff Aldi back on track as new ‘masterplan’ for site is agreed by council

The budget supermarket was approved last year, before being shelved when Tesco launched legal action.

By Ben Hendry
The new Macduff Aldi masterplan also features homes at the site.
The new Macduff Aldi masterplan also features homes at the site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans for a new Aldi in Macduff should now be “bullet-proof” after Aberdeenshire Council agreed to a new “masterplan” for the site.

The proposal for a new Duff Street store was initially approved last August, after receiving “overwhelming” public support.

But before the work could commence, legal eagles from Tesco swooped on the project.

And, in February, we revealed how the plans had been left in tatters when the supermarket giant – which later faced boycott threats – emerged triumphant.

The battle of the supermarkets was front page news earlier this year. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aldi bosses soon confirmed they remained “committed” to the town, and they bounced back with plans for a whole new “masterplan” for the land.

To make sure the plans are suitably armoured this time, they are aiming to build an accompanying 22 homes and potential medical practice on the land too.

The revised Macduff Aldi masterplan application features spaces earmarked for new housing and a potential GP surgery. Image: Aldi

What’s the latest with the Macduff Aldi masterplan?

The revised scheme went before Aberdeenshire Council this morning.

Members heard how almost 100% of the respondents to a recent consultation backed the plans.

Macduff residents viewed the plans for the new Aldi store. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And the Banff and Buchan area committee today unanimously agreed to zone the site for a new supermarket and homes.

What does all this mean for the Macduff Aldi plans?

The freshly agreed masterplan is a “separate entity” to the supermarket application which remains in limbo after being quashed by the Court of Session.

Councillors were reminded that this meeting was not about determining the proposal for the shop, which will come later.

What it does mean is that there is now an official framework in place for the land, which will be a “material consideration” when the supermarket plans are brought back to the table.

More than 100 residents attended Aldi’s public consultation on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What happens next?

The Aldi will now be determined “in due course”.

And management believe that having this agreed plan in place for the land will mean that it can’t be contested again by supermarket rivals.

Local councillor Mark Findlater described today’s decision as a “good way of tying up loose ends”.

Do you think Macduff has suffered from the lack of a proper supermarket? Let us know in our comments section below

The in-person exhibition at Buchan Hall in April was attended by 160 residents, with 97% in favour of the new masterplan.

Read more about the Tesco lawsuit that scuppered the plans here.

After that, we attended a public  meeting where locals made impassioned pleas about how badly needed the store is.

All the latest planning stories

