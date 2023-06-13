Macduff Aldi back on track as new ‘masterplan’ for site is agreed by council

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new Aldi in Macduff should now be “bullet-proof” after Aberdeenshire Council agreed to a new “masterplan” for the site.

The proposal for a new Duff Street store was initially approved last August, after receiving “overwhelming” public support.

But before the work could commence, legal eagles from Tesco swooped on the project.

And, in February, we revealed how the plans had been left in tatters when the supermarket giant – which later faced boycott threats – emerged triumphant.

Aldi bosses soon confirmed they remained “committed” to the town, and they bounced back with plans for a whole new “masterplan” for the land.

To make sure the plans are suitably armoured this time, they are aiming to build an accompanying 22 homes and potential medical practice on the land too.

What’s the latest with the Macduff Aldi masterplan?

The revised scheme went before Aberdeenshire Council this morning.

Members heard how almost 100% of the respondents to a recent consultation backed the plans.

And the Banff and Buchan area committee today unanimously agreed to zone the site for a new supermarket and homes.

What does all this mean for the Macduff Aldi plans?

The freshly agreed masterplan is a “separate entity” to the supermarket application which remains in limbo after being quashed by the Court of Session.

Councillors were reminded that this meeting was not about determining the proposal for the shop, which will come later.

What it does mean is that there is now an official framework in place for the land, which will be a “material consideration” when the supermarket plans are brought back to the table.

What happens next?

The Aldi will now be determined “in due course”.

And management believe that having this agreed plan in place for the land will mean that it can’t be contested again by supermarket rivals.

Local councillor Mark Findlater described today’s decision as a “good way of tying up loose ends”.

Do you think Macduff has suffered from the lack of a proper supermarket? Let us know in our comments section below

The in-person exhibition at Buchan Hall in April was attended by 160 residents, with 97% in favour of the new masterplan.

Read more about the Tesco lawsuit that scuppered the plans here.

After that, we attended a public meeting where locals made impassioned pleas about how badly needed the store is.