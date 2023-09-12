Land reform campaign challenges Donald Trump’s Balmedie golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Land reform campaign challenges Donald Trump’s Balmedie golf course

The former US president's land holding in Aberdeenshire is bigger than a proposed radical cap on ownership.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba outside Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba outside Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort is being targeted in a north-east politician’s campaign for radical land reform.

Labour’s Mercedes Villalba wants to draw attention to Scotland’s land ownership pattern which sees just 432 landowners own 50% of all privately owned rural land.

In particular, she wants to highlight how the former US president’s 570-hectare holding is bigger than her proposed 500-hectare cap on ownership.

Mr Trump’s resort at Balmedie sharply divided opinion, eventually going through the courts and gaining international coverage.

Donald Trump on a visit to the Menie Estate before his golf resort was built. Image: PA.

It has long faced opposition from residents in Menie concerned about its social and environmental impact.

In May, Mr Trump touched down in Aberdeen as work began on a brand new course – the MacLeod course – which he claims will be one of the greatest in the world.

What are the proposals?

Ms Villalba is consulting on proposals for her own Land Ownership and Public Interest members’ bill to address the centuries old, concentrated pattern of landownership in Scotland.

Among the proposals is a plan to introduce a presumed limit of 500 hectares on how much land the “super rich” can own, sell or transfer, above which a public interest test would be triggered.

Ms Villalba’s proposals seek to go further than the Scottish Government’s own Land Reform Bill consultation which closed on October 30 last year.

A land reform campaign sign beside Trump International in Aberdeenshire. Image: Supplied.

Speaking outside Trump International, the Labour MSP claimed the organisation has “trashed” promises for social homes, local jobs and environmental protections.

Eric Trump, son of the embattled former president, vowed last month to see through controversial plans to build hundreds  of new homes at the golf course – even if it takes 10 years.

Ms Villalba said: “My proposal for Land Justice would empower people to challenge existing holdings that aren’t working for our communities and make sites like this, which are over 500 hectares, subject to a Public Interest Test.

“The Scottish Government’s proposals for land reform are far too timid.

“They’ll only apply to land over 3,000 hectares – that’s almost six times the size of Trump International – and they won’t apply to existing holdings like this one.”

How would plans apply to existing sites?

The Labour MSP’s plans would include a public interest test in circumstances where there was legitimate concern about established land ownerships above 500 hectares.

The Scottish Land Commission could decide to take no further action or would have the ability to enter discussions with the landowner.

This would be done with a view to agreeing arrangements for the management and ownership of the land or parts of the land voluntarily.

Land reform is also on the Scottish Government’s agenda. Image: Supplied.

Where voluntary agreements could not be reached, the commission could require the owner to produce a management plan for their land.

Eventually, if the commission is still unhappy with progress, there would be a two-stage escalating process which could move, after public consultation, to require the land to be sold or broken up.

‘Ambitious proposals’

A Scottish Government spokesman defended their Land Reform Bill, claiming it will “improve transparency of land ownership”.

He added: “Last year we consulted on the draft Bill and received over 500 responses.

“A majority of respondents agree with many of our ambitious proposals – including the introduction of a public interest test for transfers of large-scale landholdings.

“This legislation offers a real opportunity to ensure that one of the greatest assets this country has – our land – is owned, used and managed in a way that benefits the nation as a whole, and local communities, not just the individuals who own it.

“We will consider Mercedes Villalba’s proposals and will continue to engage with stakeholders as the Land Reform Bill develops.”

Trump International was approached for comment.

Conversation