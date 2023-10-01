‘I just wanted to give the thing a chance’: Harbour hero saves fox from drowning at Aberdeen port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I just wanted to give the thing a chance’: Harbour hero saves fox from drowning at Aberdeen port

Ricky Greenhowe was on his boat when he noticed the bushy-tailed creature struggling to stay afloat.

By Michelle Henderson

A heroic Aberdeen man saved a struggling fox from drowning in the city’s harbour by “grabbing it by the scruff of its neck” and hauling it ahsore.

Ricky Greenhowe, owner of Greenhowe Marine Services, was on his Sea-Cab vessel on Thursday evening when he noticed something moving in the water.

Peering into the murky port, he was surprised to discovered it was a fox which had somehow got itself in a perilous predicament.

His rescue efforts were captured on video and posted on their Facebook page, Aberdeen Harbour Tours, garnering Ricky legendary status among many animal-lovers.

‘It would never have got out of the harbour itself’

Ricky was preparing to transfer crew members from a nearby vessel into Aberdeen when the drama unfolded at around 10.30pm.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he told us the frightened fox wouldn’t have made it out alive without his intervention.

He said: “I went down and thought, ‘what’s that swimming about in the water?’

“I could see it was coming closer to the pontoon, but I didn’t think there was anything I could have done… Until it started swimming towards the boats.

“All the sea cadet boats are a lot smaller than mine, so I jumped into one of them quickly as it started to swim towards me.

“I grabbed it by the scruff of its neck like its mother would, and put it up onto the pontoon. It gave itself a good shake and away it went.”

The unfortunate fox had a brush with death at Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson /DCT Media

Ricky relieved fox emerged with little more than a chill

He added: “I just wanted to give the thing a chance.

“It would never have got out of the harbour itself. It just got disorientated down at the pontoon. It must have tried to get ashore another way but obviously couldn’t.”

Watch the fox rescue here:

The family-run business has been operating from Aberdeen Harbour for more than 25 years.

The firm offers a crew transfer service onboard their sea-cab vessel as well as offering both dolphin and harbour cruise services.

It’s not the first time Ricky has brought an unusual animal ashore. In 2021, he caught an extremely rare blue lobster:

North-east fisherman catches rare blue lobster off the coast of Aberdeen

