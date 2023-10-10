Fire breaks out at abandoned Northfield Parish Church as police investigate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire breaks out at abandoned Northfield Parish Church as police investigate

Fire crews raced to the scene to find the building in flames.

By Shanay Taylor
A fire broke out at the Northfield Parish Church last night.
Fire crews pictured at the scene of the fire last night. Image: DC Thomson.

Fire crews in Aberdeen raced to tackle a blaze that broke out at a church.

The Northfield Parish Church, which has been empty for months, was on fire last night.

Two fire engines from North Anderson Drive scrambled to the scene next to Weavers Row shortly after 7.30pm.

A fire broke out at Northfield Church last night. Image: DC Thomson.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that the blaze broke out on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

Crews used one hose reel jet and a fan to extinguish the fire. The extent of damages caused to the building is unknown at this time.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are investigating a wilful fire-raising which occurred at a church in Byron Crescent in  Aberdeen, around 7.40pm on Monday, October 9.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Earlier this year, talks of demolishing the church to make way for 16 flats were made by the Kirk.

Church unveils plans to turn closed Northfield and Summerhill parishes into new Aberdeen homes

