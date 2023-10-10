Fire breaks out at abandoned Northfield Parish Church as police investigate

Fire crews in Aberdeen raced to tackle a blaze that broke out at a church.

The Northfield Parish Church, which has been empty for months, was on fire last night.

Two fire engines from North Anderson Drive scrambled to the scene next to Weavers Row shortly after 7.30pm.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that the blaze broke out on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

Crews used one hose reel jet and a fan to extinguish the fire. The extent of damages caused to the building is unknown at this time.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are investigating a wilful fire-raising which occurred at a church in Byron Crescent in Aberdeen, around 7.40pm on Monday, October 9.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Earlier this year, talks of demolishing the church to make way for 16 flats were made by the Kirk.