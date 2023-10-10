New Look search for new Elgin home continues after pledging to stay in town

New Look has failed to find a new home in Elgin nearly two years after being forced from its previous store.

The fashion retailer closed in the town in February last year when its landlord decided to end its lease early.

At the time signs were put up in the window saying “This isn’t goodbye…” as New Look pledged to look for a new site in Elgin.

However, although it is understood the firm remains open to finding a location for another store, it has yet to do so.

Where could New Look open in Elgin?

Both Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and Moray MP Douglas Ross held talks with New Look when the retailer closed in Elgin.

The firm was based on the Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road and was immediately replaced by Mountain Warehouse, which moved from the St Giles Centre in the town centre.

Meanwhile, several retail units at the Robertson-owned Elgin Retail Park just yards away down the same street remain vacant.

Some of the units have been empty ever since the development opened more than 10 years ago.

There are also large vacant spots in the St Giles Centre and on the High Street if the firm is keen for a town centre location.

It is understood New Look has investigated other sites in the town since the Edgar Road closure but has not found anything viable that meets its requirements.

At the time of the closure, there were 14 people employed at the fashion store.

Shoppers were directed to the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness as the next closest branch.