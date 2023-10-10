New Look search for new Elgin home continues after pledging to stay in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Look search for new Elgin home continues after pledging to stay in town

The fashion retailer was forced to close in the town last year after its lease was ended early.

David Mackay By David Mackay
General view outside New Look retail store in Elgin.
New Look at the Springfield Retail Park in Elgin before it closed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New Look has failed to find a new home in Elgin nearly two years after being forced from its previous store.

The fashion retailer closed in the town in February last year when its landlord decided to end its lease early.

At the time signs were put up in the window saying “This isn’t goodbye…” as New Look pledged to look for a new site in Elgin.

However, although it is understood the firm remains open to finding a location for another store, it has yet to do so.

Closing signs in the New Look store in Elgin that read 'Elgin, this isn't goodbye... its see you soon.' with a QR code for the app at the bottom.
New Look told Elgin shoppers ‘this isn’t goodbye’ when it closed in the town. Image: DC Thomson

Where could New Look open in Elgin?

Both Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and Moray MP Douglas Ross held talks with New Look when the retailer closed in Elgin.

The firm was based on the Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road and was immediately replaced by Mountain Warehouse, which moved from the St Giles Centre in the town centre.

Meanwhile, several retail units at the Robertson-owned Elgin Retail Park just yards away down the same street remain vacant.

Some of the units have been empty ever since the development opened more than 10 years ago.

Google Maps image of vacant units at Elgin Retail Park.
Several units on the Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road have been vacant since they were built. Image: Google Maps

There are also large vacant spots in the St Giles Centre and on the High Street if the firm is keen for a town centre location.

It is understood New Look has investigated other sites in the town since the Edgar Road closure but has not found anything viable that meets its requirements.

At the time of the closure, there were 14 people employed at the fashion store.

Shoppers were directed to the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness as the next closest branch.

