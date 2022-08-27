Church unveils plans to turn closed Northfield and Summerhill parishes into new Aberdeen homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Church of Scotland has unveiled plans to turn abandoned Aberdeen parishes into homes.

The Kirk wants to demolish Northfield Parish Church to make way for 16 flats.

Plans have also been formed knock down Summerhill Parish Church, and build 14 homes in its place.

The move follows the amalgamation of the Northfield, Mastrick and Summerhill

congregations at the start of last year.

The newly christened Aberdeen North Parish Church of Scotland now meet at Mastrick, leaving the other two buildings empty.

Both sites date back to the mid-20th Century.

And the Kirk has been in talks with the council about the changes since January.

Radical proposals have now been submitted by Reverend Ian Murray, the building officer for the Presbytery of the North East and Northern Isles.

On his behalf, consultants Aurora say the Northfield proposal will create “much-needed affordable housing”.

Flattening the Byron Crescent church and manse buildings could make space for a “high-quality development” of 16 homes each with a private garden.

The Church of Scotland intends to act as a registered social landlord to make sure the properties meet the needs of the community.

The Northfield complex would have eight one-bedroom apartments at ground level, with eight three-bedroom units above.

Aurora says this takes into account the “specific housing need” there, with elderly people potentially making use of the one-bedroom options.

How does Summerhill scheme differ?

Summerhill Parish would be flattened to make way for a mix of 14 new homes.

These would each come with a private garden, while also enjoying communal “amenity space”.

Unlike the other development, there is no mention of these being affordable units or the Church of Scotland acting as a social landlord.

Last year we revealed how cash from the vacated churches could be pumped into creating a “purpose-built” venue for the amalgamated Mastrick congregation.

You can see the Northfield church plans here and the Summerhill homes plans here.