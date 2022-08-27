Church unveils plans to turn closed Northfield and Summerhill parishes into new Aberdeen homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Church unveils plans to turn closed Northfield and Summerhill parishes into new Aberdeen homes

By Ben Hendry
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Northfield and Summerhill churches in Aberdeen could soon be turned into homes under plans put forward by the Church of Scotland.
Northfield and Summerhill churches could soon be turned into homes. Supplied by Clarke Cooper, design team

The Church of Scotland has unveiled plans to turn abandoned Aberdeen parishes into homes.

The Kirk wants to demolish Northfield Parish Church to make way for 16 flats.

Plans have also been formed knock down Summerhill Parish Church, and build 14 homes in its place.

The move follows the amalgamation of the Northfield, Mastrick and Summerhill
congregations at the start of last year.

The newly christened Aberdeen North Parish Church of Scotland now meet at Mastrick, leaving the other two buildings empty.

Summerhill Church is a distinctive sight on Stronsay Drive.

Northfield and Summerhill churches could become combined 30 homes

Both sites date back to the mid-20th Century.

And the Kirk has been in talks with the council about the changes since January.

Radical proposals have now been submitted by Reverend Ian Murray, the building officer for the Presbytery of the North East and Northern Isles.

On his behalf, consultants Aurora say the Northfield proposal will create “much-needed affordable housing”.

On Sunday we were given the opportunity to have our Easter Service as our last Service at Northfield Parsh Church….

Posted by Northfield Parish Church on Thursday, 8 April 2021

Flattening the Byron Crescent church and manse buildings could make space for a “high-quality development” of 16 homes each with a private garden.

The Church of Scotland intends to act as a registered social landlord to make sure the properties meet the needs of the community.

This image submitted by Aurora offers an idea of how the 16 homes would be arranged.

The Northfield complex would have eight one-bedroom apartments at ground level, with eight three-bedroom units above.

Aurora says this takes into account the “specific housing need” there, with elderly people potentially making use of the one-bedroom options.

This illustrates how each private garden would correspond to each home.

How does Summerhill scheme differ?

Summerhill Parish would be flattened to make way for a mix of 14 new homes.

These would each come with a private garden, while also enjoying communal “amenity space”.

The 14 homes on Stronsay Drive could be laid out like this.

Unlike the other development, there is no mention of these being affordable units or the Church of Scotland acting as a social landlord.

Last year we revealed how cash from the vacated churches could be pumped into creating a “purpose-built” venue for the amalgamated Mastrick congregation.

You can see the Northfield church plans here and the Summerhill homes plans here.

All the latest planning stories

