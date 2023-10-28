Flood warnings issued as heavy rain continues across the north-east

Flood warnings have been issued across large parts of the north-east as heavy rain showers persist.

Yellow weather warnings have been in force along the Grampian coast since Thursday, with forecasters warning of more adverse weather on the horizon.

The Met Office has issued two warnings for rain; the first of which will end this evening.

The second warning will come into effect from midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.

As residents tolerate the latest band of adverse weather, home and business owners in coastal areas are being braced for more flooding.

Flood warnings come into force across the north and north-east

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of 18 flood warnings and 11 alerts across the country.

Communities across Grampian, including Fraserburgh, Rosehearty, Stonehaven and Inverbervie are among those affected.

Meanwhile, warnings have also been issued for communities across the Highlands and Islands despite a lack of weather warnings in place.

Flood warnings have been issued for Caithness and Sutherland, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside Easter Ross and Great Glen.

The Churchill Barriers in Orkney and Ardmore to Loch Carnan in the Western Isles are also under an amber warning.

Sepa has stated a combination of high tides and strong easterly winds is likely to lead to flooding from the sea.

Officials are urging residents to be vigilant while taking acting to protect themselves and their property.

Flooding is expected to occur during high tides this afternoon and tomorrow at 1am and 1.30pm.

Council officials monitor river levels

Aberdeenshire Council has said they are monitoring river levels across the region as they urge residents to avoid harbour walls, clifftops and coastal waters until conditions improve.

In a statement, posted on their Facebook page, they wrote: “We’re also continuing to monitor river levels closely given the forecast heavy rainfall and, while we’re not currently anticipating flooding, please remember that rivers will react very quickly to heavy, localised rainfall, particularly given the saturated surrounding ground.

“If you do live in a known river or coastal flood risk area please take steps to safeguard your property in the event that there is flooding.

“And we would again urge you all to stay safe and to avoid all harbour walls, clifftops and coastal waters at this time.”

The latest forecast comes as communities recover from the devastating effects of storm Babet.

Residents in Peterculter battled rising water levels, strong winds and heavy downpours to save their homes from flooding.

A massive clean-up operation is also under way in Boddam to repair significant damage to the village’s harbour.