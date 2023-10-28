Flood warnings issued as heavy rain continues across the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flood warnings issued as heavy rain continues across the north-east

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of 18 flood warnings and 11 alerts across the country.

By Michelle Henderson
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Sepa are warning of flooding from the sea in coastal communities. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Flood warnings have been issued across large parts of the north-east as heavy rain showers persist.

Yellow weather warnings have been in force along the Grampian coast since Thursday, with forecasters warning of more adverse weather on the horizon.

The Met Office has issued two warnings for rain; the first of which will end this evening.

The second warning will come into effect from midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.

As residents tolerate the latest band of adverse weather, home and business owners in coastal areas are being braced for more flooding.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of 18 flood warnings and 11 alerts across the country.
Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of 18 flood warnings and 11 alerts across the country. Image: Sepa.

Flood warnings come into force across the north and north-east

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of 18 flood warnings and 11 alerts across the country.

Communities across Grampian, including Fraserburgh, Rosehearty, Stonehaven and Inverbervie are among those affected.

Meanwhile, warnings have also been issued for communities across the Highlands and Islands despite a lack of weather warnings in place.

Flood warnings have been issued for Caithness and Sutherland, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside Easter Ross and Great Glen.

Sepa have issued dozens of flood alerts and warnings across the country.
Sepa have issued dozens of flood alerts and warnings across the country. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The Churchill Barriers in Orkney and Ardmore to Loch Carnan in the Western Isles are also under an amber warning.

Sepa has stated a combination of high tides and strong easterly winds is likely to lead to flooding from the sea.

Officials are urging residents to be vigilant while taking acting to protect themselves and their property.

Flooding is expected to occur during high tides this afternoon and tomorrow at 1am and 1.30pm.

Council officials monitor river levels

Aberdeenshire Council has said they are monitoring river levels across the region as they urge residents to avoid harbour walls, clifftops and coastal waters until conditions improve.

In a statement, posted on their Facebook page, they wrote: “We’re also continuing to monitor river levels closely given the forecast heavy rainfall and, while we’re not currently anticipating flooding, please remember that rivers will react very quickly to heavy, localised rainfall, particularly given the saturated surrounding ground.

“If you do live in a known river or coastal flood risk area please take steps to safeguard your property in the event that there is flooding.

“And we would again urge you all to stay safe and to avoid all harbour walls, clifftops and coastal waters at this time.”

The latest forecast comes as communities recover from the devastating effects of storm Babet.

Residents in Peterculter battled rising water levels, strong winds and heavy downpours to save their homes from flooding.

A massive clean-up operation is also under way in Boddam to repair significant damage to the village’s harbour.

Storm Babet: Early pictures and videos show the north-east being battered by 22ft waves and high winds

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

People standing behind bags of rubbish.
'Aberdeen at its best': Large numbers turn out to clean up beach in city's…
People from all walks of life joined in, including several oil and gas professionals looking to "give back".
'We want to give back': Oil and gas stalwarts lead volunteer crusade to clean…
2
Danielle Thomson.
Police make appeal to find missing Aberlour woman last seen in Elgin
Dave Cormack cutting ribbon at The Foundry with staff.
Fancy a sneak peek at The Foundry bar's new look?
Inverness Musical Theatre's The Wedding Singer. Image: Brodie Young
'Life is about doing things that make you happy': North and north-east groups prove…
Union Square, Aberdeen.
New Frasers department store for Dundee fuels speculation in Aberdeen
The Forbes Arms Hotel is serving up incredible Scottish cuisine.
Restaurant Review: Stunning food and service at The Forbes Arms Hotel
A dish from Huntly's The Bank Cafe & Restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Huntly
Inverurie trains
Inverurie trains to be cut by the dozen to boost links between Aberdeen and…
2
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Unlock your potential; Shutterstock ID 2130192497; purchase_order: ; job:
Building a Scotland-wide network of creative minds from Banff

Conversation