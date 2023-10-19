Storm Babet: Early pictures and videos as north-east battered by 22ft waves and high winds

Storm Babet is already battering the north and north-east – with the worst yet to come.

Waves of up to 22ft are set to batter the coastline, with up to nearly a foot of rain to fall in parts affected by today’s red weather warning.

The ‘danger to life’ alert stretches from Stonehaven across to the lower part of the Cairngorms, and as south as Perth and Dundee.

Met Office forecasters are warning torrential rain and 70mph winds will cause major disruption from 6pm tonight.

Several places across the region have already suffered power cuts – including Balmedie, Inverurie, St Fergus, Daviot and parts of Aberdeen – with the worst still to come.

Communities have been told they could be cut off for several days, with fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing “danger to life”.

Drivers have been told to stay off the roads and several trains and ferries have been cancelled.

Here’s some shocking footage and pictures as Storm Babet sweeps the north and north-east.

