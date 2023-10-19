Storm Babet: Early pictures and videos as north-east battered by 22ft waves and high winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Babet: Early pictures and videos as north-east battered by 22ft waves and high winds

The named storm is already sweeping across Aberdeenshire.

Huge waves crash at Aberdeen Beach as the city is hit by Storm Babet.
Huge waves at Aberdeen Beach as Storm Babet hits the Granite City. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Storm Babet is already battering the north and north-east – with the worst yet to come.

Waves of up to 22ft are set to batter the coastline, with up to nearly a foot of rain to fall in parts affected by today’s red weather warning.

The ‘danger to life’ alert stretches from Stonehaven across to the lower part of the Cairngorms, and as south as Perth and Dundee.

Met Office forecasters are warning torrential rain and 70mph winds will cause major disruption from 6pm tonight.

Several places across the region have already suffered power cuts – including Balmedie, Inverurie, St Fergus, Daviot and parts of Aberdeen – with the worst still to come.

Communities have been told they could be cut off for several days, with fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing “danger to life”.

Drivers have been told to stay off the roads and several trains and ferries have been cancelled.

Here’s some shocking footage and pictures as Storm Babet sweeps the north and north-east.

You can send us your images and videos at livenews@ajl.co.uk and keep up with the latest news on our live blog.

Wild seas at Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sand bags used to protect shops from flooding in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sandbags being placed at Scallywags, Beach Road, Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Resident placing her flood barrier on High Street, Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The pier was closed at Stonehaven Harbour due to the weather conditions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Trains cancelled from Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven train station empty due to the weather. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cars travel through the heavy rain fall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Trees blown to the ground in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sandbags used to protect buildings in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stormy weather at Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Waves crash against lighthouse at Peterhead South Pier. Supplied by Louise Robbie

