Second yellow rain warning issued across north-east as Storm Ciaran sweeps in

A second yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across the north-east as Storm Ciaran draws closer.

The Met Office previously issued a yellow warning for rain today across parts of Aberdeen.

However, a second warning covering Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has now been issued for tomorrow.

The warning is in place from 6am tomorrow and is expected to last until 6am on Friday.

Storm Ciaran is set to batter the region bringing with it some disruption and possible flooding to many areas.

