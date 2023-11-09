Body found in search for 80-year-old Portlethen woman

The body of a missing 80-year-old woman from Portlethen has been found.

A body was found in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire only a day after she Norma Reid went missing.

The body was discovered around 6.45pm yesterday, and her family has been informed.

The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious at this time and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, the body of a woman was discovered in the Portlethen area of Aberdeenshire.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing woman Norma Reid has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Search for Norma

Police yesterday appealed for information on Tuesday in Aberdeenshire about the missing person.

Norma was last seen in the Dunvegan Crescent area at about 5pm on Tuesday – but was found deceased the next day.

She was a keen walker and often frequented Nicol Park, Portlethen Moss, Bourtree Park and the Badentoy Industrial Estate.