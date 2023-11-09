Body found in search for 80-year-old Portlethen woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in search for 80-year-old Portlethen woman

A body has been found in the search for Norma Reid a day after she went missing.

By Graham Fleming
Norma Reid missing
The body of 80-year-old Norma Reid has been found.

The body of a missing 80-year-old woman from Portlethen has been found.

A body was found in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire only a day after she Norma Reid went missing.

The body was discovered around 6.45pm yesterday, and her family has been informed.

The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious at this time and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, the body of a woman was discovered in the Portlethen area of Aberdeenshire.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing woman Norma Reid has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Search for Norma

Police yesterday appealed for information on Tuesday in Aberdeenshire about the missing person.

Norma was last seen in the Dunvegan Crescent area at about 5pm on Tuesday – but was found deceased the next day.

She was a keen walker and often frequented Nicol Park, Portlethen Moss, Bourtree Park and the Badentoy Industrial Estate.

