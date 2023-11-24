‘They told us she just needed Calpol’: Strichen mum ‘outraged’ after baby waits 17 hours with broken leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘They told us she just needed Calpol’: Strichen mum ‘outraged’ after baby waits 17 hours with broken leg

One-year-old Harley Antonio Green cried in pain for almost five hours before an ambulance came.

By Shanay Taylor
Harley suffered from a broken leg for 17 hours before being seen.
Harley suffered from a broken leg and waited 17 hours to be seen. Image: Sophia Antonio.

A mum has shared her outrage after her one-year-old daughter broke her leg and “suffered in pain” for 17 hours, being told “she just needs Calpol”.

On Sunday evening, Strichen mum, Sophia Antonio’s weekend took an unexpected turn when her young toddler Harley had a fall.

When her one-year-old became inconsolable, she decided to contact her local surgery – but had no idea she would be waiting 17 hours for a diagnosis for young Harley.

Speaking to the Press & Journal she said she is “utterly heartbroken” over the care her daughter received and “wants to prevent this from happening to any other parent”.

“I was in a panic, but I was a bit back and forth as to whether or not I should phone an ambulance because of all of the stories about them being so busy just now.

‘Want to prevent this from happening to any other parent’

“In the back of my mind, I did think “am I going to be wasting their time”, so I thought I’d try the local hospital first”.

When phoning Fraserburgh hospital, she was advised to hang up and phone right back but claims she received no answer the second time she called.

Describing the pain her daughter was in to be “excruciating” as she was “screaming in agony”, she felt there was nothing left to do but phone for an ambulance.

Harley waited almost five hours for an ambulance. Image: Sophia Antonio.

Placing a call to the ambulance service shortly before 10pm, she was assured that one would be with her within one hour and 40 minutes.

After a couple of hours went by, she says her daughter was “distraught” as she adds “I thought this is beyond them being busy now. She was distraught, I could not settle her.

“I rang back to say that I was struggling to console her and that I thought she had broken her leg.

“They then asked if I could take her through to A&E, but our car is unreliable at the moment so I couldn’t.

“There were five people in front of Harley that were being prioritized. I was then told the wait would be longer than expected, probably another hour or so, which was fine.

“I phoned back within the hour and was told to wait. At this point, it was hour three with no ambulance and I was frustrated.”

‘All she needs is Calpol’

Four hours and 45 minutes later, an ambulance came at 2.50am, but by this point, Harley had cried herself to sleep through the pain and exhaustion.

She describes the crew’s attitude to be “horrific” as she was told her daughter would be fine and that “all she needed was Calpol and some sleep”.

“I explained she was exhausted and that she had been crying non-stop since I rang them five hours earlier.

“I was told that all she needed was Calpol and bed. I asked “are you sure, because I’m never going to forgive myself if she has a broken bone”, to which I was told, “she would be screaming if it was broken”.

Harley broke her leg on Sunday night. Image: Sophia Antonio.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the delay in responding to the patient and for any distress caused.

“Due to significant patient handover delays at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, we had a number of crews at the hospital who were unable to get back on the road and respond to calls.

“During the patient’s wait, a clinician spoke to her mum over the phone to ensure her condition had not changed. We would invite the patient’s mum to get in touch with us directly to enable us to undertake a full review around Harley’s clinical care.”

After a sleepless night, she decided to take Harley to Fraserburgh Hospital, where she describes the care received from staff as “lovely”.

‘I burst into tears’

After claiming she and her partner had to push for an x-ray, the couple were seen and had been told that Harley had a broken leg within the hour.

“After her x-ray, the nurse then came and told me that she did have a broken leg.

“I burst into tears because I knew all along and this was now 17 hours after it happened”.

Feeling as though she had been “passed from pillar to post”, she was thankful to have finally gotten an answer to help her daughter.

Fraserburgh Hospital put a temporary cast on Harley and the family were told to head through to Aberdeen for a cast to be fitted.

Harley is almost two-years-old. Image: Sophia Antonio.

A spokesperson for the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “We cannot comment on individual patients.

“We would, however, encourage anyone with a minor injury, to call NHS 24 on 111 so that an appointment with an appropriate clinician, if required, can be scheduled for them as soon as possible.”

Around 22 hours later a cast was finally put on Harley at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Cast fitted 22 hours after initial call

Sophia is now encouraging parents to “push if they feel that something is wrong”, as she continues “don’t feel guilty for trying to relieve your child’s pain.

“It was heartbreaking. She couldn’t tell me what was wrong as she is so young. It makes me sick to my stomach as she is a baby.

“I couldn’t stop crying as I had this overwhelming feeling of mum guilt, but I knew deep down it wasn’t my fault.

“If I could turn back time, I’d have fought my corner a little more. I want people to be aware, that it’s never just a worried parent. If you think something is wrong, even if it isn’t, just check.

“We should never be made to feel that we are wasting time.”

Who is Aberdeen’s mystery Santa? ‘Christmas village’ Claus says he’s addicted to putting smiles on faces

