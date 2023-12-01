Aberdeen FC chief exec speaks candidly about family’s miscarriage heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC chief exec speaks candidly about family’s miscarriage heartbreak

Alan Burrows is encouraging anyone who has experienced the same devastating loss to reach out to him.

By Michelle Henderson
Alan Burrows wearing a black suit and red tie during a press conference.
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows has spoken candidly about his wife's second miscarriage. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen FC’s chief executive has spoken about his family’s heartbreak after his wife suffered a second miscarriage.

Alan Burrows shared a lengthy post online describing how he and his wife Emma discovered they had lost their unborn child.

The couple were thrilled to learn they were expecting their second child in August, a younger sibling for their daughter Eva.

However, at their 12-week scan, doctors informed them they had lost the baby.

Their heartache comes just 12 months after the couple suffered another miscarriage.

‘The pain of it was intense’

Opening up about their sad journey, Alan praised his wife for her incredible bravery and strength.

In a post, published on the X platform, the football boss said their hearts have been left “shattered”.

He wrote: “It was a year ago today that Emma and I were told that we had lost our baby unexpectedly.

“We went for a 12-week scan full of hope, excitement and anticipation of our family growing, and Eva being a big sister, only to have that shattered. Complications arose afterwards too, but my wife was incredibly brave and strong to get through it in hospital.

Alan Burrows sitting in the stands wearing a black suit and red tie.
Alan praised his wife for her incredible bravery and strength. Image: Craig Foy/ SNS Group.

“The pain of it was intense, even more so for Emma. It was difficult for me too, but nothing can compare to her. And it is again today.

“Sadly, we experienced the same thing again just last summer, and all in all, it’s been a pretty tough twelve months for both of us, coping with that and other changes.

“One thing that really struck me, as we have both been quite open about what happened on both occasions, was the amount of folk who very kindly reached out in sympathy, explaining it had happened to them too and offering support.

“In fact, I was taken aback by the volume of folk who had experienced the same pain as we had. It was very sobering.”

His wife Emma also took to social media to speak of their loss.

Alongside a candid picture of the couple holding hands, she wrote: “One year to the day that the world changed for us both, and it’s never quite been the same since until we meet again…”

Couple offer support to other families facing their own heartbreak during pregnancy

As the couple process their grief, they are offering support to people experiencing the same difficulty through pregnancy.

Alan says they hope to provide a safe space for people to speak candidly about their experience to help get it “off yer chest”.

He added: “The purpose of this post is, I suppose, to get it off my chest but more so, to offer up any support to anyone who is or has experienced the same difficult road and struggles.

“Sometimes it’s good (for some people, not everyone of course) to talk about it and open up, but often you don’t know who that could or should be.

“Maybe it’s easier if that person isn’t someone close to you or your partner/ family, as it feels a little bit more arms-length.

“If that is you, and things are getting on top of you and you want to chat or get it off yer chest – drop me a DM.”

Countless people have flocked to the comment section to relay their sympathies and share their own experiences.

Conversation