Which Inverness roundabout did our readers vote as the worst?

After a surprisingly heated debate, the results are in.

Earlier this week, we asked you which roundabout is the worst in Inverness.

With so many to choose from, it wasn’t an easy task.

We narrowed it down to five, with the option to select your own if you didn’t agree with our choices.

Going in, it seemed likely that the city’s big two – Inshes and Shore Street – were going to mop up most of the road rage.

And that turned out to be the case.

And the ‘winner’ is…

A similar poll held for Aberdeen earlier this year produced a pretty mixed bag, with four main contenders emerging.

But it was far from a photo finish in the Highland capital.

A total of 441 people took part in the poll and 281 of them – a whopping 64% – said the Inshes roundabout is Inverness’s worst.

As expected, Shore Street claimed second place. It gathered 116 votes, 26% of the total.

With 9 out of 10 voters plumping for the big two, it didn’t leave much for the other riders.

The Longman roundabout narrowly clinched third with 16 votes, slightly ahead of Harbour Road‘s 14.

Millburn only picked up seven votes. There were also seven votes for junctions not on the list of five.

Among those were individual mentions for Wade’s roundabout – between Hilton and Inshes on the Distributor Road.

The Culcabock Road mini-roundabout at the Fluke, the Raigmore Interchange, Eastfield Way at the retail park and the Barn Church Road/A96 junction also took some flak.

What did people have to say about roundabouts in Inverness?

Our Facebook post about the roundabout poll was seen by more than 94,000 people.

The hot topic attracted hundreds of comments.

But while there seemed to be agreement about the worst offenders, a lot of readers were adamant that drivers themselves are to blame for problems they experience at roundabouts.

Dianne Macneil said: “Not the roundabouts that’s the problem it is the inability of people to use them properly.

“Also the high percentage of cars in Inverness that haven’t got indicators installed as standard.”

But Joe Wilkins took issue with how the junctions have been designed in the Highland capital.

He said: “I learned to drive in a post-war new town in south Wales, where roundabouts were the automatic choice for almost every junction and they had largely been laid out properly and updated appropriately.

“I couldn’t believe how badly laid out the roundabouts in Inverness are when I moved up 12 years ago, or how many drivers were clueless when faced with them.”

Carole Weale warmed our hearts by not blaming anyone and instead just asking for people to be nicer to one another.

She said: “Strangers could be slow, trying to work out where they need to go.

“Patience and understanding is the best way perhaps to ease the situation.”

We’ll leave the last word to Colin Maguire, who best summed up the views on the runaway winner.

He said: “Inshes is the worst, hands down. It’s an abomination of a junction.”

