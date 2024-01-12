Which Inverness roundabout did our readers vote as the worst?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which Inverness roundabout did our readers vote as the worst?

After we asked for your views on the Highland capital's roundabouts, a runaway contender quickly emerged.

One roundabout in Inverness captured more attention than the other four in our poll put together. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

After a surprisingly heated debate, the results are in.

Earlier this week, we asked you which roundabout is the worst in Inverness.

With so many to choose from, it wasn’t an easy task.

We narrowed it down to five, with the option to select your own if you didn’t agree with our choices.

Going in, it seemed likely that the city’s big two – Inshes and Shore Street – were going to mop up most of the road rage.

And that turned out to be the case.

And the ‘winner’ is…

A similar poll held for Aberdeen earlier this year produced a pretty mixed bag, with four main contenders emerging.

But it was far from a photo finish in the Highland capital.

A total of 441 people took part in the poll and 281 of them – a whopping 64% – said the Inshes roundabout is Inverness’s worst.

As expected, Shore Street claimed second place. It gathered 116 votes, 26% of the total.

The Inshes junction. Image: DC Thomson

With 9 out of 10 voters plumping for the big two, it didn’t leave much for the other riders.

The Longman roundabout narrowly clinched third with 16 votes, slightly ahead of Harbour Road‘s 14.

Millburn only picked up seven votes. There were also seven votes for junctions not on the list of five.

Among those were individual mentions for Wade’s roundabout – between Hilton and Inshes on the Distributor Road.

The Culcabock Road mini-roundabout at the Fluke, the Raigmore Interchange, Eastfield Way at the retail park and the Barn Church Road/A96 junction also took some flak.

What did people have to say about roundabouts in Inverness?

Our Facebook post about the roundabout poll was seen by more than 94,000 people.

The hot topic attracted hundreds of comments.

But while there seemed to be agreement about the worst offenders, a lot of readers were adamant that drivers themselves are to blame for problems they experience at roundabouts.

Dianne Macneil said: “Not the roundabouts that’s the problem it is the inability of people to use them properly.

“Also the high percentage of cars in Inverness that haven’t got indicators installed as standard.”

But Joe Wilkins took issue with how the junctions have been designed in the Highland capital.

He said: “I learned to drive in a post-war new town in south Wales, where roundabouts were the automatic choice for almost every junction and they had largely been laid out properly and updated appropriately.

Problems at the Longman roundabout have eased in recent years.

“I couldn’t believe how badly laid out the roundabouts in Inverness are when I moved up 12 years ago, or how many drivers were clueless when faced with them.”

Carole Weale warmed our hearts by not blaming anyone and instead just asking for people to be nicer to one another.

She said: “Strangers could be slow, trying to work out where they need to go.

“Patience and understanding is the best way perhaps to ease the situation.”

We’ll leave the last word to Colin Maguire, who best summed up the views on the runaway winner.

He said: “Inshes is the worst, hands down. It’s an abomination of a junction.”

Conversation