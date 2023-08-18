Aberdeen’s new market could be named after Union Street as plans gather pace

Work to create a modern food and drink market in Aberdeen city centre could start within months – as operators ponder over a fresh name for the site.

A new report has set out a clearer timeline on the proposed Aberdeen Market, pinpointing an estimated opening date in the long-running project.

Plans to revamp The Green and the former BHS store have been on the go for years, with council chiefs perpetually tweaking the blueprints to get it just right.

It is hoped the multi-million-pound development would breathe new life into the city centre and transform it into a “destination venue”.

Papers detailing the progress on the project have now set out the next few steps – including potentially renaming it Union Street Market.

Why is Aberdeen Market going to be renamed?

At this time, Union Street Market is just the provisional name for the site – and could be changed further down the line.

This responsibility lies on the shoulders of McGinty’s Group head honcho Allan Henderson, who is now poised to take on the development.

The hospitality kingpin, who owns institutions like The Silver Darling, The Grill and No 10, was named as the preferred bidder for the site earlier this month.

He was “directly targeted” to take on the reins of the market due to his vast experience in running similar venues in Aberdeen.

So what exactly is the timeline?

While the market’s opening date is still quite far away, construction work could begin early next year.

The scheme is expected to take 98 weeks, which could mean a rough opening date of late 2025.

The designs are expected to be fully completed and approved in the weeks ahead.

Check out the first plan for the site, keeping the BHS structure, and recent revision:

This is providing architects are not forced to tweak them again after residents shared mixed reaction to the plans.

While some favoured the proposed glazed front for the former BHS store, others called for these designs to be scrapped and redone due to the lack of granite.

Meanwhile, the huge expanse on The Green is expected to be hoarded up by the end of the month to allow the preparation of the site.

However, work on the former BHS building – which will be the market’s Union Street entrance once completed – will have to wait until January.

This is so that all festive decorations and Christmas activities can go ahead as usual.

The report will be put to councillors at a crunch meeting next Wednesday, where they will also discuss the beach masterplan and the possible new Dons stadium.