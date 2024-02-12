Rat fears at Aberdeen nursery after droppings found in playroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rat fears at Aberdeen nursery after droppings found in playroom

Staff have been ramping up their cleaning efforts following the discovery.

By Chris Cromar
Riverbank School, Tillydrone.
Rat droppings were found at Riverbank School Nursery in Tillydrone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Rat droppings have been found at a nursery in Aberdeen, forcing children to be moved out of their usual classroom.

They were found in a playroom at Riverbank School Nursery, which is located in the Tillydrone area of the city, on Thursday.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed that as a “precaution”, children were moved to learn in another area of the school, as well as utilising the outdoor space of the facility.

Rat on street.
There is concern that there is a rat  in the nursery. 

The local authority, which runs the 80-child nursery and is located next door to the primary school, also confirmed that staff have been engaging in “enhanced cleaning” after evidence of a rodent was found.

An anonymous source told The P&J the droppings were found in linen that was being stored in a cupboard.

He added that he was “concerned” for the health of staff and children, which he said had been a “stressful” situation for all involved.

He also said that rats had previously been seen near the school, which is located on Tillydrone’s Dill Road.

‘Evidence of rat droppings’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “There was evidence of rat droppings found in the playroom (Thursday, February 8) and as a precaution the headteacher had children accessing their learning in another area of the school and making use of the outdoor area.

“The school has been in touch with Environmental Health and Care Inspectorate at all times and they are both happy with the children accessing the playroom and other areas in the school, as long as staff engage in enhanced cleaning.”

Artist's impression of new Riverbank Primary School.
An artist’s impression of the new Riverbank Primary School. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Riverbank School is being replaced by a modern newbuild school, with the council “confident” that it will open later this year.

