Rat fears at Aberdeen nursery after droppings found in playroom

Rat droppings have been found at a nursery in Aberdeen, forcing children to be moved out of their usual classroom.

They were found in a playroom at Riverbank School Nursery, which is located in the Tillydrone area of the city, on Thursday.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed that as a “precaution”, children were moved to learn in another area of the school, as well as utilising the outdoor space of the facility.

The local authority, which runs the 80-child nursery and is located next door to the primary school, also confirmed that staff have been engaging in “enhanced cleaning” after evidence of a rodent was found.

An anonymous source told The P&J the droppings were found in linen that was being stored in a cupboard.

He added that he was “concerned” for the health of staff and children, which he said had been a “stressful” situation for all involved.

He also said that rats had previously been seen near the school, which is located on Tillydrone’s Dill Road.

‘Evidence of rat droppings’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “There was evidence of rat droppings found in the playroom (Thursday, February 8) and as a precaution the headteacher had children accessing their learning in another area of the school and making use of the outdoor area.

“The school has been in touch with Environmental Health and Care Inspectorate at all times and they are both happy with the children accessing the playroom and other areas in the school, as long as staff engage in enhanced cleaning.”

Riverbank School is being replaced by a modern newbuild school, with the council “confident” that it will open later this year.