Man, 32, who died in South Deeside Road crash named locally

A 32-year-old man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road has been named locally.

Asad Saghir was one of two men who were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the B9077 on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood Asad was from the Stockton-on-Tees area and had worked in Aberdeen since last year.

His employers Glacier Energy, based in Altens, shared a post online saying they were “shocked and saddened” by the news of his death.

They wrote: “Glacier Energy is shocked and saddened by the news that our well thought of employee, Asad Saghir lost his life in the tragic road accident on the B9077 South Deeside Road in Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

“Asad was a hard-working employee and a joy to work with, we send our deepest condolences to his colleagues, family and friends at this difficult time.”

Asad’s death was also announced by his mosque in Stockton-on-Tees and the North East Muslim Funeral Service.

A number of people have left messages of support for his family and friends.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash which took place on the B9077 South Deeside Road at about 3pm on Saturday.

It involved a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Asad and 23-year-old Cammy Pearson, from Aboyne, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Cammy’s workplace, Kyle Sutherland Joinery, has set up a fundraiser to help support his family with funeral costs.

Officers are appealing for witnesses of the crash to contact 101, quoting incident number 1931 of February 17, with any relevant information.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died.

“Our officers will continue to support them as inquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage and was in the area at the time to come forward.”