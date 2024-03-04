Site of prominent former Bridge of Don office block becomes dumping ground

The site of a former prominent office block in Bridge of Don has become a dumping ground for rubbish.

Silverburn House, which was built in the 1980s, was once home to oil company Baker Hughes and prior to that GE Oil and Gas before the two firms merged.

When staff vacated to a new premises in Dyce, the site at Claymore Drive was sold at auction for £1 million in December 2018 despite previously going on the market for £17.56 million.

It was purchased by Greater Manchester-based Parklands View LLP, who were granted planning permission to build 119 houses and flats on the site that was once an onshore fixture of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

As well as homes, there could also “potentially” be shops, offices, as well as food and drink venues.

Former oil & gas office now a ‘dumping ground’

Despite planning permission being granted by Aberdeen City Council in September 2022, the site remains derelict and has become a dumping ground targeted by fly-tippers.

Parklands View LLP, which has no website or contact details online, have until September 2025 to start building as part of the planning agreement with the local authority.

On a recent trip there, The P&J saw mass amounts of fly tipping on the land including a mixture of household and industrial/trade waste items.

Strewn on the ground were children’s toys, a suitcase, artificial grass, fencing, a football, a mattress, trees, trainers, welly boots, a fishing rod, a bottle of dog flea shampoo, bedding, a barbeque, black bags filled with waste and even a knife.

Mountains of rubble – from the demolition – still litter the site, whilst two electricity buildings that remain standing have been vandalised with graffiti.

‘It is the landowners responsibility to clean up’

All four of Bridge of Don’s councillors were contacted for comment by The P&J last week, but did not respond to our request.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “This is private land and the landowner has been notified that the encampment has been vacated. It is the landowners responsibility to clean up if required.

“It’s disappointing that people have chosen to dispose of their waste illegally in recent years by fly tipping on this site. We offer a bulky uplift service and have four household waste and recycling centres, including two in the north of the city at Bucksburn and Bridge of Don, which are free to use, open seven days per week and provide ample opportunity for proper disposal of household wastes.

“City residents only need to book a visit if bringing their household waste in a larger vehicle or trailer or if they are dropping off household paint or chemicals. Smaller vehicles do not require a booking.

“Householders are advised to ensure that anyone offering to take their waste away provides evidence of their waste carrier’s registration but also, importantly, that they ask where the waste is to be disposed of and check that it is going to a licensed facility. This also applies where tradespeople undertake work on behalf of the householder, e.g. installing a driveway or a new bathroom or gardening work.

“Residents can report fly tipping using the reporting tool on the council website.”