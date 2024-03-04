Site of prominent former Bridge of Don office block becomes dumping ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Site of prominent former Bridge of Don office block becomes dumping ground

The Manchester-based owners of Silverburn House - which is being targeted by fly-tippers - have planning permission to build more than 100 homes.

By Chris Cromar
Silverburn House fly tipping.
The derelict site is now strewn with rubbish left by fly-tippers.

The site of a former prominent office block in Bridge of Don has become a dumping ground for rubbish.

Silverburn House, which was built in the 1980s, was once home to oil company Baker Hughes and prior to that GE Oil and Gas before the two firms merged.

When staff vacated to a new premises in Dyce, the site at Claymore Drive was sold at auction for £1 million in December 2018 despite previously going on the market for £17.56 million.

Silverburn House.
Silverburn House as it was in 2002. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

It was purchased by Greater Manchester-based Parklands View LLP, who were granted planning permission to build 119 houses and flats on the site that was once an onshore fixture of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

As well as homes, there could also “potentially” be shops, offices, as well as food and drink venues.

Silverburn House demolition.
Silverburn House was demolished in 2019. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Former oil & gas office now a ‘dumping ground’

Despite planning permission being granted by Aberdeen City Council in September 2022, the site remains derelict and has become a dumping ground targeted by fly-tippers.

Parklands View LLP, which has no website or contact details online, have until September 2025 to start building as part of the planning agreement with the local authority.

Silverburn House fly tipping.
Piles of rubbish have been dumped at the site.
Silverburn House fly tipping.
Children’s toys have been discarded.

On a recent trip there, The P&J saw mass amounts of fly tipping on the land including a mixture of household and industrial/trade waste items.

Strewn on the ground were children’s toys, a suitcase, artificial grass, fencing, a football, a mattress, trees, trainers, welly boots, a fishing rod, a bottle of dog flea shampoo, bedding, a barbeque, black bags filled with waste and even a knife.

Silverburn House fly tipping.
The site has become a dumping ground.
Silverburn House fly tipping.
A buggy was dumped at the site.

Mountains of rubble – from the demolition – still litter the site, whilst two electricity buildings that remain standing have been vandalised with graffiti.

Silverburn House fly tipping.
A knife was found at the site.
Silverburn House fly tipping.
A barbeque lies abandoned.

‘It is the landowners responsibility to clean up’

All four of Bridge of Don’s councillors were contacted for comment by The P&J last week, but did not respond to our request.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “This is private land and the landowner has been notified that the encampment has been vacated. It is the landowners responsibility to clean up if required.

Silverburn House fly tipping.
Black bags filled with rubbish have been left at the land.
Silverburn House fly tipping.
A lone Nike trainer, welly boots and a fishing rod sit side by side.

“It’s disappointing that people have chosen to dispose of their waste illegally in recent years by fly tipping on this site. We offer a bulky uplift service and have four household waste and recycling centres, including two in the north of the city at Bucksburn and Bridge of Don, which are free to use, open seven days per week and provide ample opportunity for proper disposal of household wastes.

“City residents only need to book a visit if bringing their household waste in a larger vehicle or trailer or if they are dropping off household paint or chemicals. Smaller vehicles do not require a booking.

Silverburn House fly tipping.
Rubble remains from the building’s demolition, while industrial/trade waste has been added to it.

“Householders are advised to ensure that anyone offering to take their waste away provides evidence of their waste carrier’s registration but also, importantly, that they ask where the waste is to be disposed of and check that it is going to a licensed facility. This also applies where tradespeople undertake work on behalf of the householder, e.g. installing a driveway or a new bathroom or gardening work.

Silverburn House fly tipping.
An electricity building has been vandalised with graffiti.

“Residents can report fly tipping using the reporting tool on the council website.”

Silverburn House fly tipping.
A security fence lies haplessly on the ground.

