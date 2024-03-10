Aberdeen taxi drivers suspected of ‘racial motivations’ in refusing airport passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen taxi drivers suspected of ‘racial motivations’ in refusing airport passengers

A row over the refusal of fares at the airport is understood to have started over smelly food in passengers' luggage.

Taxi drivers working from Aberdeen airport have been warned about "suspected racism" by council enforcement chiefs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Taxi drivers at Aberdeen airport have been scolded for the potentially “racist” refusal of passengers – in a row understood to be about smelly food.

All drivers working from the airport have been warned against discrimination, as an investigation is launched into allegations.

Licensing chiefs blamed a “small minority” of Aberdeen airport taxi drivers for the issue.

Taxis lined up at Aberdeen airport. Image: DC Thomson
Enforcement officer David Mckane put out the blanket email, threatening licensing and police action if anyone was found to have refused fares using excuses about potentially smelly food.

‘Suspected racism’ warning for Aberdeen airport taxi drivers

The Press and Journal understands a number of drivers refused passengers arriving from Africa recently.

It is thought they had pongy fish in their luggage, which almost overpowered drivers as they were asked to load them into the boot.

Taxi drivers working from Aberdeen airport have been warned about refusing fares over concerns about smelly food - with council chiefs suspecting "racial motivations". Image: DC Thomson
But Mr Mckane suspected those involved of being “racially motivated” in turning the fares away.

In an email seen by The P&J, he said: “It has been brought to our attention that a small minority of drivers working from the airport are refusing fares due to there being ‘fish’ or ‘other foodstuffs’ in the luggage of certain passengers.

“There is no licensing condition that permits you to refuse a fare for such a reason.

“It is suspected that these refusals may be racially motivated.

“Any driver found to have refused a fare using this excuse or any similar excuse will be taken before the licensing committee and reported to Police Scotland.”

Aberdeen airport bosses ‘aware of an incident’

Only taxis with green identification plates are able to pick up fares in the Aberdeen airport zone.

The city council website suggests there are around 150 taxi drivers operating from the airport.

But the trade has suffered from dwindling numbers since the pandemic, so there could far fewer than that.

The city’s outdated street knowledge test has been blamed in part for the shortage.

Aberdeen airport bosses are aware of an "incident" and declined to comment any further. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
A spokesman for the airport said staff had been “made aware of an incident”.

“[It] is the subject of an investigation, and it would be inappropriate to comment further,” he added.

Aberdeen City Council declined to add more to Mr Mckane’s email to airport taxi drivers over the “suspected racism” warning.

The P&J understands the enforcement officer has since raised concerns to drivers about his message being leaked to this newspaper.

Conversation