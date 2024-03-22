Karen Gillan arrives in Aberdeen for Comic Con as she introduces mum to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Karen Gillan arrives in Aberdeen for Comic Con as she introduces mum to fans

The Inverness-born actress has recently arrived to the Granite City to take part in the convention.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Karen Gillan shared a video of her with her mum in Aberdeen. Image: Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen
Karen Gillan shared a video of her with her mum in Aberdeen. Image: Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen

Scottish actress Karen Gillan is now in Aberdeen to take part in Comic Con this weekend.

A video on Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen Facebook page shows the 36-year-old in what is likely her hotel room in the Granite City.

The Inverness-born celebrity has flown from Hollywood with her mum Marie, who also features on the video.

Worldwide famous for her roles as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Nebula in the Avengers film series, the Highlander shared her excitement to take part in Scotland’s largest pop culture convention.

Karen Gillan said she is jet lag after flying from LA. Image: Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen

She said: “Aberdeen Comic Con! I’m jet lag as hell but I’m here, in Aberdeen, with my mother.

“She’s so excited to meet you all tomorrow you can get her autograph I’ll be helping her.”

Karen Gillan among thousands to attend Aberdeen Comic Con

Thousands of fans are heading to Aberdeen to enjoy Scotland’s Comic Con.

The major event is coming to P&J Live in the Granite City this weekend.

Dozens of celebrities have announced their presence, including Karen Gillan and Bonnie Wright, well-known for portraying Ginny Weasley on Harry Potter.

Comic Con legends will be at the P&J Live on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March.

The much-awaited event starts from 9am and will run until 6pm both days.

Your guide to Comic Con in Aberdeen, including star-studded guest list, banned items and dress code

 

