Karen Gillan arrives in Aberdeen for Comic Con as she introduces mum to fans

Scottish actress Karen Gillan is now in Aberdeen to take part in Comic Con this weekend.

A video on Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen Facebook page shows the 36-year-old in what is likely her hotel room in the Granite City.

The Inverness-born celebrity has flown from Hollywood with her mum Marie, who also features on the video.

Worldwide famous for her roles as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Nebula in the Avengers film series, the Highlander shared her excitement to take part in Scotland’s largest pop culture convention.

She said: “Aberdeen Comic Con! I’m jet lag as hell but I’m here, in Aberdeen, with my mother.

“She’s so excited to meet you all tomorrow you can get her autograph I’ll be helping her.”

Karen Gillan among thousands to attend Aberdeen Comic Con

Thousands of fans are heading to Aberdeen to enjoy Scotland’s Comic Con.

The major event is coming to P&J Live in the Granite City this weekend.

Dozens of celebrities have announced their presence, including Karen Gillan and Bonnie Wright, well-known for portraying Ginny Weasley on Harry Potter.

Comic Con legends will be at the P&J Live on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March.

The much-awaited event starts from 9am and will run until 6pm both days.