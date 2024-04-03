194 homes planned for Potterton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
194 homes planned for Potterton

Developer Barratt Homes says the site represents an investment of around £50 million into the area.

By Bailey Moreton
Plans have been announced to bring 194 new homes, including 48 affordable properties, to Potterton. Image: Barratt Homes
A planning application has been submitted to build nearly 200 homes in Potterton.

Barratt Homes submitted its intention to Aberdeenshire Council today after two years of consultation events.

The site sits next to Manse Road and Denview Road in the small village on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The properties will range in design from one to five bedroomed homes – “ideal for first-time buyers, families and downsizers,” according to developers, Barratt & David Wilson Homes North Scotland.

An aerial view of the proposed plan for the housing development. Image: Barratt Homes

The proposal also includes 48 affordable homes.

The company says the project will total an investment of around £50 million into the area.

194 homes in Potterton should meet “huge demand” for housing

The company secured approval for a site masterplan from the council in June 2023.

Managing director of Barratt Homes North Scotland, David Palmer, says 291 jobs will be created in the area during construction.

In addition, 532 jobs will also be indirectly supported.

Along the eastern boundary of the site lies an area designated as ‘ancient woodland’.

Barratt Homes said in its planning application that the woodland will be protected during the construction phase.

Mr Palmer added the development should help meet the “huge demand” for homes in the area.

He said: “Through close collaboration with the community, partners, our ecologists and the Barratt design teams, we’ve created a plan for an attractive and thoughtful development where residents can be proud to call home.

“Potterton lies just a few miles from our main office, and we have a lot of links with the village.

“We are excited about this opportunity to be involved in the sustainable growth of the community and to provide new high quality energy-efficient homes.”

Aberdeenshire Council still has to vote on the planning application.

