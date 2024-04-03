194 homes planned for Potterton

A planning application has been submitted to build nearly 200 homes in Potterton.

Barratt Homes submitted its intention to Aberdeenshire Council today after two years of consultation events.

The site sits next to Manse Road and Denview Road in the small village on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The properties will range in design from one to five bedroomed homes – “ideal for first-time buyers, families and downsizers,” according to developers, Barratt & David Wilson Homes North Scotland.

The proposal also includes 48 affordable homes.

The company says the project will total an investment of around £50 million into the area.

194 homes in Potterton should meet “huge demand” for housing

The company secured approval for a site masterplan from the council in June 2023.

Managing director of Barratt Homes North Scotland, David Palmer, says 291 jobs will be created in the area during construction.

In addition, 532 jobs will also be indirectly supported.

Along the eastern boundary of the site lies an area designated as ‘ancient woodland’.

Barratt Homes said in its planning application that the woodland will be protected during the construction phase.

Mr Palmer added the development should help meet the “huge demand” for homes in the area.

He said: “Through close collaboration with the community, partners, our ecologists and the Barratt design teams, we’ve created a plan for an attractive and thoughtful development where residents can be proud to call home.

“Potterton lies just a few miles from our main office, and we have a lot of links with the village.

“We are excited about this opportunity to be involved in the sustainable growth of the community and to provide new high quality energy-efficient homes.”

Aberdeenshire Council still has to vote on the planning application.