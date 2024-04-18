Large cannabis farm found in Fraserburgh

A 39-year-old man has been charged after police uncovered a “large” cannabis farm in Fraserburgh yesterday.

Police made the discovery on Wednesday, April 17, after entering a building on Shore Street.

There, officers found a “large” number of cannabis plants being grown and inquiries are ongoing to establish the total amount the plants are worth.

Following the bust, a 39-year-old man was arrested and charged.

A police spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

“He is due to appear before Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday, April 19, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”