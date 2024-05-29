‘Extreme concern’ for 57-year-old man missing from Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Extreme concern’ for 57-year-old man missing from Banchory

Ian Rendall was last seen around 2:30pm on Banchory’s Tillybrake Road on Tuesday, May 28.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Ian Rendall
Ian Rendall, 57, is missing from his home in Banchory. Image: Police Scotland

Officers are “extremely concerned” for the safety of a man missing from his home in Banchory.

Ian Rendall, 57, was last seen on Tillybrake Road, in the Aberdeenshire town, around 2:30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins in height and of medium build with brown and grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue and white top. He also wears glasses.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins in height and of medium build with brown and grey hair. Image: Police Scotland

Officers said they are “extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety.”

Searches and enquiries are ongoing in the local area to trace Ian as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

Anyone with any information that may assist us trace Ian is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2943 of 28 May.

