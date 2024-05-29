‘Extreme concern’ for 57-year-old man missing from Banchory

Officers are “extremely concerned” for the safety of a man missing from his home in Banchory.

Ian Rendall, 57, was last seen on Tillybrake Road, in the Aberdeenshire town, around 2:30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins in height and of medium build with brown and grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue and white top. He also wears glasses.

Officers said they are “extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety.”

Searches and enquiries are ongoing in the local area to trace Ian as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

Anyone with any information that may assist us trace Ian is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2943 of 28 May.