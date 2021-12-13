All areas affected by power cuts across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands for third week in a row

An error occurred. Please try again.

The north of Scotland was hit by strong winds again on Sunday night, leaving many without power for the third time in three weeks.

On Sunday, the Met Office announced a yellow weather warning for many areas across the Highlands and Islands.

Disruptions caused by the bad weather are ongoing on Monday, with school closures and travel disruptions plaguing the region.

More than 10 postcodes are without power once again, not long after cuts affected thousands of homes during Storm Arwen and Storm Barra.

SSEN are working to restore power across the north and north-east, and have already done so in the Elgin and Huntly areas which were without power overnight.

Power outages have been reported as ongoing in the following postcodes:

AB36

AB53

AB56

IV13

IV12

IV2

IV7

IV8

IV20

IV21

IV22

IV27

Keep up to date with power cuts in your area using SSEN’s live power tracker.