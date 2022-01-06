Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weather: Snow gates and Cairngorm Mountain shut as wintry weather hits

By Michelle Henderson
January 6, 2022, 2:14 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 2:55 pm
Cairngorm Mountain have closed their doors today as weather conditions on top of the peak deteriorate.
Snow gates have been shut as the wintry weather moves in over the Cairngorms.

The Cairngorm Mountain did not open to skiers today due to the high winds and drifting snowing, although the team is hopeful tomorrow will be calmer.

The snow gates at Glenmore have also now been shut, along with those on the B974 Fettercairn to Banchory road at Cairn O’Mount.

In a video, the mountain resort team shared a condition update describing strong winds of up to 70mph, drifting snow and temperatures of -1C.

11:55 Thursday 6th January.Ski Area and access road closed today due to very strong winds and drifting snow. Southerly…

Posted by Cairngorm Mountain on Thursday, 6 January 2022

A yellow weather warning for snow is currently in place, covering much of the Cairngorms National Park and as far west as Fort William and Ullapool.

The warning will remain in force until 4pm today.

A second warning for snow and ice has also been issued by forecasters, affecting large parts of the Highlands and Islands.

Forecasters are warning “frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning”.

The warning will remain in place from 8pm until noon tomorrow.

Already this week there have been power cuts as a result of the weather, and tricky driving conditions.

Some schools across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands have also been shut today.

