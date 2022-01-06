Weather: Snow gates and Cairngorm Mountain shut as wintry weather hits

An error occurred. Please try again.

Snow gates have been shut as the wintry weather moves in over the Cairngorms.

The Cairngorm Mountain did not open to skiers today due to the high winds and drifting snowing, although the team is hopeful tomorrow will be calmer.

The snow gates at Glenmore have also now been shut, along with those on the B974 Fettercairn to Banchory road at Cairn O’Mount.

In a video, the mountain resort team shared a condition update describing strong winds of up to 70mph, drifting snow and temperatures of -1C.

A yellow weather warning for snow is currently in place, covering much of the Cairngorms National Park and as far west as Fort William and Ullapool.

The warning will remain in force until 4pm today.

A second warning for snow and ice has also been issued by forecasters, affecting large parts of the Highlands and Islands.

Forecasters are warning “frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning”.

The warning will remain in place from 8pm until noon tomorrow.

Already this week there have been power cuts as a result of the weather, and tricky driving conditions.

Some schools across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands have also been shut today.