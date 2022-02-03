Highland Council housing bosses pledge ‘to help as much as we can’ with soaring fuel bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland Council housing bosses pledge ‘to help as much as we can’ with soaring fuel bills

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council has pledged to do everything it can to help tenants facing rising fuel bills. Photo: Shutterstock
Highland Council’s housing committee has spoken about the desperate situation facing many of its tenants as fuel bills soar.

This morning, energy regulator Ofgem lifted the price cap by more than 50%, prompting industry experts to warn of a ‘cost of living crisis’.

In Highland, and nationally, the rise will add up to £700 to annual fuel bills.

At today’s housing committee meeting, Brian Cameron, housing policy and investment manager, said the council will help as much as it can.

“I read the news this morning with a heavy heart,” said Mr Cameron. “This will immediately put households into fuel poverty and immediately hit household income.”

Mr Cameron said the fuel price rise is a national problem, with councils all over the UK facing similar challenges.

Perfect storm

In Highland, 33% of people live in fuel poverty – above the national average of 24%.

Unfortunately, the council finds itself in a perfect storm, literally and metaphorically.

Recent high winds and plummeting temperatures caused damage to council property and saw tenants struggle to keep their homes warm.

At the same time, the pandemic brought heating replacements and insulation projects to a halt until last April.

Many Highland tenants face high fuel bills due to poorly insulated homes and antiquated electric heating systems.

The council is now working its way through a huge backlog of work.

Today’s Housing Revenue Account capital report for committee puts the budget slippage at £8.6m. Heating and energy programmes account for £5.5m of that underspend.

Council bosses say the new Omicron variant compounded the problem, putting pressures on the supply chain and contractors.

There is a national shortage of meters, air source heat pumps and windows, while the Office of National Statistics say the price of timber has increased by 25%.

Mr Cameron reassured members that all works will be completed, and hopefully accelerated. He added that a huge number of tenants benefited from the government’s fuel support grant.

‘We seem totally powerless’

Councillor Raymond Bremner raised concern about Highland fuel bills during this morning’s committee meeting.

Speaking after committee, Mr Bremner said the Highlands faces an “ironic situation”:

“We are a massive producer of renewable energy, yet we have the highest energy consumption prices, one of the coldest climates in the country and a raising of the cap applied to energy companies’ ability to charge consumers.”

Mr Bremner says the issue needs a UK government response, and members have asked the council to write to the energy minister asking him to address it.

“As a council we seem totally powerless to affect change in this area,” he added. “It is hugely frustrating. We need our voice to be louder.”

