Storms delay resurfacing works on A82 Fort William to Glencoe road

Multiple storms in recent months have meant that resurfacing works on the A82 at Loch Achtriochtan have had to be extended.

Works on this section of the road between Glencoe and Fort William were due to be finished by February 18, however, they have had to be stopped for the time being.

It is hoped that the weather will allow for the surfacing improvements to begin again on Monday.

They are expected to take eight nights to complete, with workers in action between 8pm and 5am each night excluding Friday and Saturday.

If this can go ahead as planned, the road should be back in full use by Thursday, March 3 at 5am.

Traffic management

The section of road at Loch Achtriochtan will be closed overnight as was originally planned, with a diversion in place via the A82, A828 and A85. This adds 45 minutes onto journey times between Tyndrum and Ballachullish.

Because there is a height restriction of 13ft 9ins on the A828 at Connel Bridge, plans are also in place for a convoy system to run on the closed section of road at multiple times throughout the night.

It will open for a 10mph convoy at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am. Motorists are advised to arrive in plenty of time before each slot.

During the day, the road will be fully open, but a 30mph speed limit will remain in place until works are fully finished.

Other works on the A82

Due to the delays, the project at Loch Achtriochtan will overlap with road closures planned for maintenance works on the A82 Laggan Swing Bridge.

These are also scheduled to begin on Monday night for a total of five nights.

Bear Scotland has advised that the large distance between the two sections of road should mean there isn’t any added disruption.

Motorists travelling from the east towards Skye are asked to plan their journey such that they are not impacted by both closures.

Works are also ongoing at Corrychurachan, Lairig Eilde and Rannoch Moor. Click here to find out more.