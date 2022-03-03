Highland charity Blythswood Care sends £8,000 aid to help Ukrainian refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Easter Ross charity has sent £8,000 to help Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Moldova who have escaped their war-torn home country.

Ukraine has been under siege by Russian forces after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion on February 24.

Donations have been pouring in to help those displaced by the action, with more than a million Ukrainians fleeing their homes and travelling west to Poland, Moldova and Romania.

Blythswood Care, a Christain charity based in Evanton, has been raising funds to aid the people affected, and has now sent £8,000 to aid workers helping people get to safety.

The charity’s contacts are helping people at two locations in Moldova and four in Romania.

They have reached out to their supporters to give more to help and have set a target of raising £100,000 in aid money.

Chief executive James Campbell, said: “Our partners are already caring for a growing number of people from Ukraine.

“They are providing food, water, toiletries, medicines, first aid, shelter and warm bedding and blankets.

“At present, all necessary supplies are readily available in these countries. It is more efficient and effective to send funding than to send goods from the UK.

“The number of people requiring assistance is going to rise rapidly. We are grateful to our supporters who enabled us to send this initial help today and we are making this appeal to the public now. People fleeing from this terrible situation need our help today.”

