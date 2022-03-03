Highland charity Blythswood Care sends £8,000 aid to help Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland charity Blythswood Care sends £8,000 aid to help Ukrainian refugees

By Ross Hempseed
March 3, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 4:01 pm
Over one million Ukrainian refugees have sought safety in countries such as Poland, Romania and Moldova.
An Easter Ross charity has sent £8,000 to help Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Moldova who have escaped their war-torn home country.

Ukraine has been under siege by Russian forces after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion on February 24.

Donations have been pouring in to help those displaced by the action, with more than a million Ukrainians fleeing their homes and travelling west to Poland, Moldova and Romania.

Blythswood Care, a Christain charity based in Evanton, has been raising funds to aid the people affected, and has now sent £8,000 to aid workers helping people get to safety.

The charity’s contacts are helping people at two locations in Moldova and four in Romania.

They have reached out to their supporters to give more to help and have set a target of raising £100,000 in aid money.

Chief executive James Campbell, said: “Our partners are already caring for a growing number of people from Ukraine.

“They are providing food, water, toiletries, medicines, first aid, shelter and warm bedding and blankets.

“At present, all necessary supplies are readily available in these countries. It is more efficient and effective to send funding than to send goods from the UK.

“The number of people requiring assistance is going to rise rapidly. We are grateful to our supporters who enabled us to send this initial help today and we are making this appeal to the public now. People fleeing from this terrible situation need our help today.”

To find out where you can donate at drop-off points across the north and north-east click here.

