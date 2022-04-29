Groups urged to take part in inaugural Highland Climate Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first ever Highland Climate Festival will be held this summer to bring people together to tackle climate change.

The festival aims to inspire communities to do their part but will also be celebrating the work already being done.

Organisers are keen to hear from groups who would like to take part so that there is a wide variety of events for the public to attend to get the message about climate change to a wide audience.

Supported by the North Highlands and Islands Climate Hub, the theme of this first festival is Love Highland, Love Local.

Scottish Government funding of up to £1,000 is available for communities keen to become part of the festival, with ideas big and small welcomed.

‘Very exciting initiative’

Highland Adapts, a partner in the initiative, is positive about the change the festival will inspire.

Principle project manager Emma Whitam said: “The Highland Climate Festival is a very exciting initiative which will encourage communities and all sectors across Highland to talk about climate change and its impacts in the region.

“The adoption of the Highland Climate Charter is a really important milestone and we hope to see communities, businesses and organisations across Highland give full support to it and addressing climate change in the region.”

Project manager for the hub, Joan Lawrie, said: “We are encouraging our local organisations throughout Highland who are currently involved in climate action projects in their communities to stage events for the festival.

“This can be anything from a community clean up day to larger gala style events which engage and celebrate their community.”

All events welcome

“We’d also encourage communities who haven’t yet engaged in climate change to come forward and run events, this can again be anything from a path clearing day to hosting a climate conversation to find out what your community would like to see happen locally,” added Joan Lawrie.

“We have development officers at the hub who can support any events and applications for funding.

“Please come forward and help make this first Highland Climate Festival a success get people talking about climate change in your community.”

The inaugural Highland Climate Festival will run from June 25 to July 4.

Apply for funding or find out more on the North Highlands and Islands Climate Hub site.