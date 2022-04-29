Groups urged to take part in inaugural Highland Climate Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Groups urged to take part in inaugural Highland Climate Festival

By Joanna Bremner
April 29, 2022, 1:20 pm
'We hope to see communities, businesses and organisations across Highland give full support to [the festival],' say Highland Adapts. Supplied by North Highlands and Islands Climate Hub.
The first ever Highland Climate Festival will be held this summer to bring people together to tackle climate change.

The festival aims to inspire communities to do their part but will also be celebrating the work already being done.

Organisers are keen to hear from groups who would like to take part so that there is a wide variety of events for the public to attend to get the message about climate change to a wide audience.

Supported by the North Highlands and Islands Climate Hub, the theme of this first festival is Love Highland, Love Local.

Scottish Government funding of up to £1,000 is available for communities keen to become part of the festival, with ideas big and small welcomed.

‘Very exciting initiative’

Highland Adapts, a partner in the initiative, is positive about the change the festival will inspire.

Principle project manager Emma Whitam said: “The Highland Climate Festival is a very exciting initiative which will encourage communities and all sectors across Highland to talk about climate change and its impacts in the region.

“The adoption of the Highland Climate Charter is a really important milestone and we hope to see communities, businesses and organisations across Highland give full support to it and addressing climate change in the region.”

The North Highlands and Islands Climate hub has hosted climate engagement events with Crown Connects in Inverness. Supplied by North Highlands and Islands Climate Hub.

Project manager for the hub, Joan Lawrie, said: “We are encouraging our local organisations throughout Highland who are currently involved in climate action projects in their communities to stage events for the festival.

“This can be anything from a community clean up day to larger gala style events which engage and celebrate their community.”

All events welcome

“We’d also encourage communities who haven’t yet engaged in climate change to come forward and run events, this can again be anything from a path clearing day to hosting a climate conversation to find out what your community would like to see happen locally,” added Joan Lawrie.

“We have development officers at the hub who can support any events and applications for funding.

“Please come forward and help make this first Highland Climate Festival a success get people talking about climate change in your community.”

The inaugural Highland Climate Festival will run from June 25 to July 4.

Apply for funding or find out more on the North Highlands and Islands Climate Hub site.

