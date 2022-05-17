Two Highland schools awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two Highland schools awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag status

By Ross Hempseed
May 17, 2022, 6:38 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 6:46 pm
Kirkhill Primary School has received Eco-School Green Flag status. Google Maps.
Kirkhill Primary School has received Eco-School Green Flag status. Google Maps.

Two schools in the Highlands have been granted Eco-Schools Green Flag Award status for their climate activism.

Kinlochewe Primary School and Kirkhill Primary School have been recognised for their commitment to climate action through community engagement.

The award goes to schools with an awareness about climate change and participate in the Eco-Schools Scotland programme.

One way the pupils at both schools have shown their commitment to the cause is by regular community litter-picking sessions to tidy up the streets in the area.

Kinlochewe Primary School has been awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag status. Google Maps.

Keep Scotland Beautiful aims to put climate action and activism at the forefront of children’s education.

To complete the Green Flag journey each school has a choice of 10 topics to engage with, from climate action, food, environment and energy.

Both Highland schools have completed their programme and are now green flag schools.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the eco-committee, pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have stepped up to play their part in combatting climate change, and achieve their Green Flag Award.

Green Flag status shows a commitment to climate activism. Shutterstock.

“It’s great to hear about the progress schools have made towards their Green Flags – up and down the country, pupils and staff are working hard growing, litter picking and learning.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful is committed to supporting all our children, young people and educators through our Climate Action Schools activities to develop the capacities, skills and attributes required to protect our planet and work towards our goal of a Net Zero future.”

