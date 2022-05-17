Two Highland schools awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag status

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two schools in the Highlands have been granted Eco-Schools Green Flag Award status for their climate activism.

Kinlochewe Primary School and Kirkhill Primary School have been recognised for their commitment to climate action through community engagement.

The award goes to schools with an awareness about climate change and participate in the Eco-Schools Scotland programme.

One way the pupils at both schools have shown their commitment to the cause is by regular community litter-picking sessions to tidy up the streets in the area.

Keep Scotland Beautiful aims to put climate action and activism at the forefront of children’s education.

To complete the Green Flag journey each school has a choice of 10 topics to engage with, from climate action, food, environment and energy.

Both Highland schools have completed their programme and are now green flag schools.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the eco-committee, pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have stepped up to play their part in combatting climate change, and achieve their Green Flag Award.

“It’s great to hear about the progress schools have made towards their Green Flags – up and down the country, pupils and staff are working hard growing, litter picking and learning.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful is committed to supporting all our children, young people and educators through our Climate Action Schools activities to develop the capacities, skills and attributes required to protect our planet and work towards our goal of a Net Zero future.”