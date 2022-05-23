Inverness foot bridge cordoned off after its deemed “unsafe”

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness foot bridge has been closed by inspectors due to public safety concerns.

Cordons have been erected at either end of the bridge, within Whin Park, after a survey of the crossing found it to be “unsafe.”

The crossing will remain closed to the public until remedial works have been undertaken.

Its unknown at this time how long the bridge is likely to remain closed.

The closure was prompted after inspectors discovered safety issues with the bridge as part of Highland Council’s routine safety inspection activity at public locations across Inverness.

The overpass allows people to cross from the rugby pitches path over the hydro burn on to the islands.

The announcement comes just days ahead of the city’s Race for Life 5K and 10K events.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “The area has been cordoned off to the public and should not be used under any circumstances. As soon as a works schedule is known, we will update on plans to re-open.”