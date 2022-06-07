Victorian-era Carradale manse-turned-guest house on market for £625,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Victorian-era Carradale manse-turned-guest house on market for £625,000

By Louise Glen
June 7, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 3:39 pm
Carradales, Carradale, is up for sale Picture supplied by Bell Ingram.
Carradales, Carradale, is up for sale Picture supplied by Bell Ingram.

A five-star guest house that comes with bags of history is up for sale.

Carradales, a multi award-winning boutique guest house on the Kintyre Peninsula, is on the market for offers of more than £625,000.

The house was built in 1892 for the minister of the then new Free Church of Scotland by renowned architect H.E. Clifford of Glasgow.

The impressive hallway at Carradales is sure to make an impression on guests. Picture supplied by Bell Ingram

They have undertaken major work in the house, and upgraded the interior of the house restoring much of its former glory.

The sitting room has a warm and welcoming feel.

As well as a sitting room boasting views of the countryside, there is also a formal dining room, fully-equipped kitchen and five en-suite bedrooms.

Lovely views of the country side can be enjoyed from the sitting room.

Mr Whelan said living and working in Carradale has been a wonderful experience, and he hoped new owners would enjoy the property as much as he and Mr Reed have.

Carradales has welcomed many people over the years

He said: “Carradale is a beautiful place, and the house is incredible. We have welcomed many people over the years who have loved the house and the area.

“It is a wonderful home, people often knock on the door to tell us that they were married in the church next door to the house.”

One of the beautiful bedrooms at Carradales.

Andrew Fuller from Bell Ingram’s Oban office, said: “It is a very special property and certainly not one we would see come onto the market very often.

Outside is a patio area which offers the perfect spot for al fresco dining during the warmer months.

“It is currently operated as a successful guest house, however given its popular location, would equally be suited to a family home or holiday let property.

“Interest is likely to be high, and early viewing is highly recommended.”

For more information about Carradales Guest House e-mail andrew.fuller@bellingram.co.uk

