Victorian-era Carradale manse-turned-guest house on market for £625,000

A five-star guest house that comes with bags of history is up for sale.

Carradales, a multi award-winning boutique guest house on the Kintyre Peninsula, is on the market for offers of more than £625,000.

The house was built in 1892 for the minister of the then new Free Church of Scotland by renowned architect H.E. Clifford of Glasgow.

They have undertaken major work in the house, and upgraded the interior of the house restoring much of its former glory.

As well as a sitting room boasting views of the countryside, there is also a formal dining room, fully-equipped kitchen and five en-suite bedrooms.

Mr Whelan said living and working in Carradale has been a wonderful experience, and he hoped new owners would enjoy the property as much as he and Mr Reed have.

Carradales has welcomed many people over the years

He said: “Carradale is a beautiful place, and the house is incredible. We have welcomed many people over the years who have loved the house and the area.

“It is a wonderful home, people often knock on the door to tell us that they were married in the church next door to the house.”

Andrew Fuller from Bell Ingram’s Oban office, said: “It is a very special property and certainly not one we would see come onto the market very often.

“It is currently operated as a successful guest house, however given its popular location, would equally be suited to a family home or holiday let property.

“Interest is likely to be high, and early viewing is highly recommended.”

For more information about Carradales Guest House e-mail andrew.fuller@bellingram.co.uk