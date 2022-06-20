Man, 28, charged after more than £24,000 worth of heroin seized in Lerwick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 28-year-old man has been charged after more than £24,000 worth of heroin was seized from a vehicle in Lerwick.

The Class A drugs were recovered from a Vauxhall Vectra on the town’s Commercial Street on Sunday.

Officers found a quantity of heroin and around £3,400 in cash after stopping the vehicle at around 2pm.

They have now confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

Area commander Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “I’d like to commend the excellent work of road policing, who carried out this stop and Lerwick CID who carried out the subsequent inquiries.

“We remain committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.”

Anyone with information or concerns about misuse of drugs is urged to contact police on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.